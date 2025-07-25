Ghana: Government Approves 32 Road Projects Under Big Push Programme

24 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ministry of Finance has issued commitment authorizations for 32 road infrastructure projects across the country under the Big Push Programme.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review presented to Parliament on Thursday July 24 2025 by the Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Big Push Programme is a blueprint of President John Mahama's infrastructural development agenda aimed at transforming the country through large scale investments in roads and other critical sectors.

The latest approved road projects are expected to improve transportation, open up communities, boost economic activities and create jobs.

The projects include the construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai; dualization of the Winneba Mankessim and Cape Coast Takoradi roads; rehabilitation of the Wa Han, Techiman Wenchi, Tema Aflao and Ho Kpetoe roads; upgrading of the Tumu Hamile, Akosombo Gyakiti and Oyibi Afienya roads; and construction of the Kumasi and Sunyani Outer Ring Roads among others.

