Nigeria: Popular Kano TikToker Jailed Over Naira Abuse

A Federal High Court in Kano has sentenced popular TikToker in the state, Abubakar Ibrahim, popularly known as G-Fresh, to five months in prison for Naira abuse.

The presiding judge, Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu, delivered the judgement following the TikToker's arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After the charges were read, G-Fresh pleaded guilty.

The court then sentenced him to five months imprisonment with an option of paying a fine of ₦200,000.

He was found guilty of spraying bundles of N1,000 notes at a shop opening celebration of another TikTok diva, Rahama Sa'idu, in Tarauni area of the state last year.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, G-Fresh gained popularity for his comic skits and rap-style contents, often using bold and outspoken humor to connect with his audience