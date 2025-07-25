Nigeria: Army Chief Probes Viral Video On Alleged Poor Feeding of Troops

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has ordered investigation into viral video of soldiers expressing frustration over poor feeding by operational commanders.

The viral footage shows some personnel displaying food items allegedly sent to them by their higher command, suggesting dissatisfaction with the quality and quantity of the foodstuffs.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele while reacting to the viral video, said it was being treated with the highest level of seriousness.

Anele assured both personnel and the general public that while the authenticity and context of the video were yet to be fully ascertained, the matter was being treated with the seriousness it deserved.

"Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered a thorough and detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In line with his commitment to transparency and accountability, the outcome of the investigation will be made public upon conclusion," she assured.

According to the Acting Director, the COAS reiterated that troops' welfare remains his topmost priority, in line with his Command philosophy.

The statement encouraged personnel to utilise established and appropriate military channels to present their concerns or complaints, especially on welfare services.

"The use of unauthorised platforms to express grievances, particularly on operational matters, is highly discouraged and considered a breach of military ethics and discipline," he warned.

He, therefore, reassured all personnel of Nigerian Army and the public that he will continue to uphold the highest standards of leadership accountability, troops welfare and institutional integrity in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate.

"The wellbeing and effectiveness of the Nigerian soldier remain central to our ongoing transformation efforts and operational success," the COAS assured.