Nigeria: The Weeknd, Shakira, Ayra Starr to Headline 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen has unveiled the lineup for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on September 27 on Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City.

The Weeknd and global pop icon Shakira will headline the event, with performances by Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla, Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr, and American R&B artist Mariah the Scientist.

Returning for his eleventh year as host, Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman expressed his continued commitment to the movement.

"The 2025 Global Citizen Festival marks my eleventh year as host, and I'm thrilled by the progress we've made over the years," he said. "The growing impact of the Global Citizen movement touches every corner of the world."

The festival, which is free to attend, offers tickets to individuals who take action through the Global Citizen app or website in support of the campaign's global goals.

This year's focus includes expanding energy access to one million people across Africa, mobilizing $200 million to help protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest, and providing quality education and football access to 30,000 children worldwide in partnership with FIFA.

"I'm honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September," said Shakira.

"Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can't wait to perform, unite, and inspire action."

Global Citizen is also working to engage 40,000 New Yorkers in volunteer efforts across the city, including career mentorship opportunities for young people.

The organization has partnered with local nonprofits such as Citymeals on Wheels, Covenant House, and South Bronx Unite, among others.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen's Co-Founder and CEO, stressed the urgency of the mission.

"Ending extreme poverty is within our reach - but only if we come together to ensure governments and corporations deliver on their promises: scaling up renewable energy, protecting the Amazon, and investing in education for the next generation," he said. "The time to act is now - because every delay puts more lives and more futures at risk."

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival is presented by Cisco and produced by the Emmy-winning teams at Done+Dusted and Diversified Production Services. Additional artists and world leaders are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Vanguard News