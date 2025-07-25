Nigerian Passport Climbs Up to 88th On Global Rankings

The Nigerian passport has climbed to 88th on the Henley Passport Index, out of 199 countries in the July 18 update.

This marks a modest rise from 91st earlier this year and a significant improvement from 97th at the end of 2023.

However, Nigerians still have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 45 countries: unchanged from last year when it ranked 92nd. Nigeria now shares the 88th spot with Ethiopia and Myanmar.

The Henley Passport Index, which is updated quarterly, uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and expert analysis to assess global passport strength.

In Africa, the Nigerian passport still ranks in the lower tier, ahead of just six countries: DRC, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, and Somalia. This mirrors last year's pattern.

At its lowest in 2021, the Nigerian passport ranked 103rd, making slow gains since 98th in 2022 and 90th in July 2023.

Seychelles remains Africa's top passport, offering access to 156 countries, though it dropped from 22nd to 24th globally.

Singapore held the global top spot with access to 193 destinations, while Afghanistan stayed at the bottom with access to just 25.

The U.S., once ranked first in 2014, now sits in 10th place.

Vanguard News