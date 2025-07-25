Nigeria: Tinubu's Massive Infrastructure Drive 'Ll Stimulate Nigeria's Economy - APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Engr. Ademola Adedapo has disclosed that the ongoing massive infrastructural development drive embarked on by President Bola Tinubu's administration portends huge potential for the nation's economy.

The former World Bank consultant disclosed that the current administration is ticking all the boxes required to rejig the economy and better the lives of the citizenry.

Speaking at his wife's, Mrs Toyin Adedapo's golden jubilee anniversary, in Abuja, he said the importance of infrastructure to economic growth and development cannot be overemphasised.

The House of Representatives aspirant for Iwo/Ayedire/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency, said the over 440 ongoing road projects of the present administration are laudable and should not be abandoned.

"The importance of infrastructural development can not be overemphasised. It is the backbone of development. This model has helped in countries like Brazil and Turkey, and I am happy we are replicating the same here.

"The mid-term report of this administration shows that there are over 440 ongoing road projects, including over 2700km of superhighways. Some of these legacy projects include the Lagos - Calabar coastal road, Sokoto - Badagry, the Oyo - Ogbomoso road, and the Ibadan - Ile Ife - Ilesha - Akure - Benin road. It is also fair to mention the ones ongoing in my state, the N12 billion Ilesa - Eti Oni road in Atakumosa East LGA, and the N6.620 billion rehabilitation of 44kilometres Ilobu - Ifon - Ilie road among others.

"Also, the administration's commitment in the other sectors such as energy, transportation, aviation, and agriculture are highly commendable. Significant investments in power generation and transmission to support economic growth are yielding positively, as well as Kano-Kaduna $254.76 million rail project, modernizing Nigeria's logistics network", he stated

Adedapo also tasked respective state governments to key into this development agenda by constructing quality link roads to the various FG projects around their state as this is the only way to ensure that the set-goal of these massive infrastructural drives to reach the targeted objective.