Africa: FM Arrives in Senegal to Wrap Up West Africa Tour

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty arrived in Senegal on Thursday 24/7/2025 for the final stop of his official tour to West Africa.

During the visit, Abdelatty will meet senior government officials and private sector representatives to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Talks will also address joint efforts to address regional security threats in the Sahel region, counterterrorism cooperation, and broader coordination within the African Union and relevant regional organizations.