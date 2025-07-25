Liberia: Senate Confirms Cllr. Boakai Kanneh As Associate Justice of Supreme Court

24 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Blamo N. Toe

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia -- The Liberian Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Cllr. Boakai Kanneh as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court following a recommendation from its Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims, and Petition Committee.

Twenty-three senators voted in favor of the confirmation during plenary, with no votes against and no abstentions--surpassing the constitutional two-thirds threshold required for such appointments.

The confirmation followed a motion by Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, who chairs the Senate Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

Presenting the committee's report, Sinoe County Senator Augustine Chea, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, urged the full Senate to endorse the recommendation, citing the nominee's qualifications and performance during the confirmation hearing.

According to the report, Cllr. Kanneh demonstrated legal competence and responded effectively to a range of questions from senators, affirming his readiness to serve on Liberia's highest court.

Cllr. Kanneh now awaits official commissioning by the President before taking his seat on the Bench.

