Nigeria: Kwankwaso - Tinubu Developing Southern Nigeria At Expense of North

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking on Thursday at the Kano State Stakeholders' Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment, Kwankwaso said the national resources have been concentrated on the development of the southern part of the country, while the north is being neglected.

"Let me advise the Federal Government on the distribution of federal resources.

"From the information available to us, it's like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country," he said.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of lopsided allocation of scarce resources between the two regions of the country.

"Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with the lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.

"That is why we have insecurity, we have poverty and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere," he said.

According to the former Kano governor, most roads in the northern region remain in a deplorable condition, whilst the APC government continues to allocate lump budgetary provisions for infrastructural development in the southern region.

"Yesterday, I was to come by air, but unfortunately my airline decided to shift out takeoff. I had to come by road from Abuja.

"From Abuja to Kaduna to Kano was terrible and the road was started many years ago right from the beginning of the leadership of the APC. Now we are told that there is a road from the south to the East," he said.

He urged the Tinubu administration to ensure the equitable distribution of scarce resources for the development of all parts of the country.