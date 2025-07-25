Africa: All of Africa Today - July 25, 2025

Former Central African Republic Football Body Chief Gets 12 Years for War Crimes

Former Central African Republic football chief Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona was found guilty by the International Criminal Court of committing 28 war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in co-ordinating attacks against Muslims in 2013–2014, alongside co-accused Alfred Yekatom, who was convicted on 20 charges. After a nearly four-year trial involving over 170 witnesses and 20,000 pieces of evidence, Ngaïssona was sentenced to 12 years and Yekatom to 15. Both men were leaders of the anti-Balaka militia, which rose up against the Muslim-majority Séléka rebels who had seized power in 2013, plunging CAR into violent conflict. The court heard that Ngaïssona financed and instructed militia groups, while Yekatom led deadly assaults on civilians, including an attack in Bangui in December 2013, where at least 1,000 people were killed. Though both denied the charges, they were convicted of murder, torture, and persecution. Ngaïssona, a former sports minister and CAF executive, was arrested in France in 2018, while Yekatom, a sitting MP under UN sanctions, was arrested in 2018 after a gun incident in parliament.

Violence, Cholera, and Displacement Push Sudan into Humanitarian Emergency

The humanitarian situation in Sudan deteriorated dramatically between June and July 2025 due to violence, cholera outbreaks, and mass displacements, according to reports by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS), the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More than 500,000 people were displaced in June alone, bringing the total to over two million since April 2023. The ACJPS report said that it is "one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies," with widespread violations.The RSF entrenched itself in West Kordofan and the border triangle near Libya and Egypt, as state institutions crumbled. Several hundred civilians have been killed in RSF attacks at Shaq El Noum in North Kordofan, according to a report released by OCHA. The situation in Kadugli in South Kordofan is getting worse as fighting and hunger worsen. As a result of desperation, armed groups attempted to seize food from markets. Cholera has infected over 91,000 people in 17 states, killing at least 2,300. WHO warned of a looming health catastrophe without humanitarian corridors and ceasefires, especially in besieged El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

Skepticism Mounts as M23 Rebels Expand Territory After Ceasefire

The truce between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group, signed on July 19 in Doha after an earlier peace deal between DRC and Rwanda, was intended to signal a new era of stability in the Great Lakes region. The US, UN, and the African Union (AU) were among the first to welcome the July 19 truce between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group, which had been championed by the US and Qatar. However, hope quickly faded as M23 fighters continued territorial expansion, reportedly killing 19 civilians in Bukera shortly after the ceasefire. There has been deep skepticism from analysts and civil society groups, who cite the rebels' refusal to withdraw, the vague language of the agreement, and past failures of similar agreements.

Benin Names Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee Ambassadors to African-Americans

Benin has appointed American filmmaker Spike Lee and his wife, producer and author Tonya Lewis Lee, as ambassadors for African-Americans in the U.S. Their role as thematic ambassadors aims to strengthen ties between Benin and people of African descent, promote cultural tourism, and support initiatives reconnecting the African diaspora to their roots. The appointment was confirmed during the couple's visit to Cotonou last week. It follows Benin's recent efforts to encourage descendants of enslaved Africans to reclaim their heritage, including a new law offering nationality and a citizenship application website. Tonya Lewis Lee, who previously visited Benin and applied for citizenship, reportedly received a positive response. The initiative, inspired in part by Ghana's 2019 Year of Return campaign, was largely welcomed by locals. While many praised the move as a powerful cultural statement, some questioned why Benin-born actor Djimon Hounsou was not chosen. Benin's coast, once part of the Slave Coast, was a key hub in the transatlantic slave trade, and the government hopes this initiative will both acknowledge that history and foster global cultural connections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerns Mount Over Press Freedom in Côte d'Ivoire Ahead of Presidential Vote

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on Ivorian authorities and political parties to ensure the safety of journalists ahead of the country's presidential election scheduled for 25 October 2025. RSF said that there were incidents of intimidation, including a smear campaign and online harassment against France 24 journalist M'ma Camara, following her coverage of an opposition rally. RSF urged parties to facilitate media access and penalize any supporters threatening journalists. It also condemned government officials' intimidation of reporters and cited the arrest and extradition of Beninese journalist Hugues Colman Sossoukpé, who had been invited to Côte d'Ivoire, as an example of increasing regional press repression. Communication Minister Amadou Coulibaly dismissed the concerns, insisting journalists remain free under President Alassane Ouattara's leadership, but the RSF warned that such actions undermine democratic processes. The warning comes amid growing fears of violence, given Côte d'Ivoire's history of electoral unrest and President Ouattara's controversial bid for a fourth term.