Nigeria: Why Nigerians Must Document Life Experiences - Fashola, Sanwo-Olu, Others

Lagos — SOME notable personalities, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to document their experiences as a tool for national development, governance continuity, and historical preservation.

The leaders made the call at the public presentation of 'From City to Mega City: A Memoir of Lagos Urbanisation (1999-2023),' authored by the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, Abisogun II, held in Lagos.

The event also marked the birthday celebration of the monarch.

In his remarks, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, described the memoir as a powerful resource that captures the complex journey of Lagos' transformation over two decades, shaped by policy reforms, population growth, and infrastructural development.

He said: "I am honoured to be part of this historic occasion. His Majesty served under me as a trusted aide and has now emerged as a custodian of legacy, governance, and storytelling.

"This book is not just a memoir, it is a knowledge resource offering rare insight into the evolution of Lagos as a megacity-state."

The former Minister also emphasised the need for institutions to harness the hidden knowledge of political aides and security officers, particularly Aides-de-Camp, ADCs, who often witness critical moments in governance.

"There's an untapped faculty of knowledge within the ADC ranks, men and women who see the good, the bad, and the difficult decisions.

"We must begin to harness this insight for the greater good of governance", Fashola said.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, described the publication as a "critical blueprint" for current and future urban development thinkers, practitioners, and policymakers.

The governor said: "This book captures two transformative decades and tells the story of deliberate governance, strategic decision-making, and enduring partnerships that have helped shape the Lagos we see today.

"When we say people can't build in certain areas, it's not because we don't want development, it's because we must protect the long-term resilience of our city.

"We must pass on a sustainable Lagos to future generations."

He praised Oba Lawal as a "builder, thinker, and perfectionist."

On his part, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, represented at the event, pledged to support the global distribution of the book through United Bank for Africa's 24-country network, calling the memoir "not just for Lagos, but for Africa."

In his address, the Oniru emphasised the importance of knowledge-sharing and policy continuity.

The monarch said: "This book is my modest contribution to history and public memory. It is about our shared journey, lessons from governance, and the future we must build together."