Nigeria: Buhari Proved Public Service Can Be Done With Integrity, Transparency - Osinbajo

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has paid glowing tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader who served Nigeria with honesty and a deep commitment to democratic principles.

Speaking on Thursday during a brief session in Buhari's honour at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osinbajo said the former president proved that it was possible to hold public office in Nigeria with integrity.

"In his many years in public service, he (Buhari) proved that you can serve with honesty," Osinbajo said. "He ran for office three times and lost. He pursued his rights in the courts, losing all three times. It was only the fourth time that he won. He demonstrated belief in the Constitution and the rule of law."

Describing Buhari as a "convicted and converted democrat," the former vice-president noted that Buhari's political journey underscored his respect for democratic processes and unwavering faith in due process.

Osinbajo, who served as Buhari's deputy for eight years, said the late president's legacy would endure as a symbol of principled leadership in a country often plagued by political cynicism.

The APC NEC meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was the party's first major gathering following Buhari's death. The late president died earlier this month in London after a protracted illness and was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

Thursday's session also saw the election of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as the new National Chairman of the APC, following Abdullahi Ganduje's resignation.

The NEC comprises top-ranking party officials, including the national chairman, national secretary, six zonal vice chairmen, national legal adviser, and other senior officers such as national youth and women leaders, welfare secretaries, state party chairmen and deputies.

Buhari, who ruled Nigeria first as a military head of state and later as a two-term civilian president from 2015 to 2023, was widely regarded as a stoic and disciplined figure. His admirers often praised his anti-corruption stance and Spartan lifestyle.