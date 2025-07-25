Nigeria: Kaduna Algon Dismisses ₦6bn Looting Claims Against Governor Sani

The publicity secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State chapter, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, also known as Molash, has described as "baseless and constitutionally absurd" allegations that ₦6 billion is looted monthly from the state's local government funds.

Molash, who also serves as chairman of the Soba local government area, reacted to a viral article purportedly authored by one Saleh Salihu Saminaka.

The article accused Governor Sani of running a secretive administration riddled with corruption and mistrust.

He described the write-up as "a political hatchet job" orchestrated by the bitter opponents of the governor who are rattled by his growing popularity and track record of transparency and grassroots impact.

He claimed that a staggering ₦6 billion is siphoned monthly from council coffers, defying logic, constitutional process, and arithmetic.

"As a local government chairman, I state categorically that the figures quoted are not only imaginary but impossible under current fiscal structures. All LG funds are handled within the framework of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), in line with constitutional provisions."

He said the article's attempt to portray council chairmen as powerless "figureheads" was insulting and misleading. He stressed that local government leaders across the state actively deliver health, education, and rural infrastructure projects.

Molash also tackled the allegation that a "procurement cartel" exists in the state government, describing it as a desperate narrative aimed at undermining Kaduna's efficient procurement framework, which he said ranks among the most transparent in the country.

"There is no cartel. What exists is a clear, accountable process championed by the Kaduna Public Procurement Authority. Contracts undergo due diligence and are subjected to multiple layers of scrutiny," he said.

He notably defended the state's Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus project, which was cited in the article, noting that the federal government commended it for its innovation and due process.

On the broader accusation that Governor Uba Sani does not trust his team, Molash said such claims were laughable, citing the strong working relationship between the governor and his deputy, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

"Dr Hadiza is not a ceremonial deputy. She has chaired executive meetings, represented the governor at critical engagements and continues to shape key policy decisions," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also debunked the claim that the state bureaucracy was paralysed, saying ministries and agencies were running efficiently, budget releases were made in a timely manner, and civil servants enjoyed improved capacity development.

According to him, Kaduna's legislative arm enjoys full operational independence under Governor Sani's leadership, unlike previous administrations, in which lawmakers operated under financial strain and executive pressure.

"The Governor has not only restored full overhead payments to Assembly members, he continues to support constituency development and maintain a cordial, respectful relationship with lawmakers," he said.

Molash described the accusation of media suppression in the state as hypocritical, noting that under Governor Sani, no journalist or social media critic has been arrested or harassed, a sharp contrast to the era of his predecessor.

He accused those behind the viral article of attempting to rewrite facts and destabilise the political harmony currently enjoyed in Kaduna. "These are political orphans, bitter that Governor Uba Sani has rebuilt bridges they spent years burning," he said.

He reaffirmed the governor's commitment to equity and inclusion: "Governor Uba Sani governs a united Kaduna, not by tribe or faith, but by fairness, competence and compassion."