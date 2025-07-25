Benin Names Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee Ambassadors to African-Americans

25 July 2025
allAfrica.com

Benin has appointed American filmmaker Spike Lee and his wife, producer and author Tonya Lewis Lee, as ambassadors for African-Americans in the U.S.

Their role as thematic ambassadors aims to strengthen ties between Benin and people of African descent, promote cultural tourism, and support initiatives reconnecting the African diaspora to their roots. The appointment was confirmed during the couple's visit to Cotonou last week.

It follows Benin's recent efforts to encourage descendants of enslaved Africans to reclaim their heritage, including a new law offering nationality and a citizenship application website.

Tonya Lewis Lee, who previously visited Benin and applied for citizenship, reportedly received a positive response. The initiative, inspired in part by Ghana's 2019 Year of Return campaign, was largely welcomed by locals.

While many praised the move as a powerful cultural statement, some questioned why Benin-born actor Djimon Hounsou was not chosen.

Benin's coast, once part of the Slave Coast, was a key hub in the transatlantic slave trade, and the government hopes this initiative will both acknowledge that history and foster global cultural connections.

