Liberia: Charity and Howard Academy Crowned Issa 2024/2025 Champions

Gbarnga — Charity Academy's football squad and Howard Academy's kickball team have been crowned champions of the 2024/2025 Inter School Sports Association (ISSA) league finals held in Gbarnga City Bong County

Charity Academy secured the football title by defeating William V. S. Tubman Gray high school of Bong County 2-0 in a decisive final match.

In the kickball version on the competition Howard Academy from Montserrado County emerged victorious, beating BFA of Margibi County with a 1-0 home run.

Individual accolades were also distributed. In kickball, Howard Academy's Coach Eric Nanking was named Best Coach, Aminata Sheriff earned the Most Valuable Player award, and Rita Russell was recognized as the Best Young Player.

For the football champions, Charity Academy, Terry Sherriff received the Best Coach award. Ralphy Wiah was honored as the Most Valuable Player, Vasco Jacob was named the highest goal scorer, and Blamo J. Diamond secured the Best Young Player award.

James Kollie, a resident of Gbarnga City, praised the league's execution and the student athletes' performances.

"We as parents and residents of Gbarnga City, Bong, are very happy for the skillful performances the students displayed here in our presence," Kollie stated. "I'm not only talking about our county-based students but also other county students that participated in the league here in our presence.

"We are calling on ISSA leadership to keep on the decentralization of its activities because we are of the hope that such league will help to better develop the football and kickball skills of our country's future athletes for local, and international tournaments."

Kollie emphasized his confidence that the experience gained will help participating athletes progress in their respective sports, advocating for ISSA to continue expanding the school league across Liberia's 15 political subdivisions.