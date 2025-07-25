Liberia: An Open Letter to H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia

opinion

Klemani Gbelema

Former Candidate, National Democratic Coalition, District-3,

National Presidential and General Elections (2023)

Bong County, Republic of Liberia

July 24, 2025

An Open Letter to H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia

Your Excellency:

I write to you today with profound concern regarding the proposed transfer of the national driver's license issuance and management to a private, foreign-owned company. While I acknowledge, with gratitude, the government's commitment to improving efficiency and service delivery, I believe this particular decision carries significant and far-reaching dangers that threaten our national security, economic stability, and the welfare of our citizens.

Firstly, and most critically, the transfer of a key and sensitive national security instrument like the national driver's license to a private, foreign entity poses an unacceptable risk of undermining national security through data leakages and potential compromise. The national driver's license database contains vital personal information about Liberian citizens, including biometric data, addresses, and other sensitive identifiers. Placing such critical data in the hands of a foreign company, whose primary allegiance lies outside of Liberia, creates inherent vulnerabilities. There is no guarantee that this data will be adequately protected from unauthorized access, exploitation, or even malicious use by hostile actors. In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, safeguarding national databases is paramount. Ceding control of this information is a gamble no responsible government, especially one committed to the security of its people, can afford to take. And having the Liberian National police, a national enforcement apparatus of the nation as party to the issuance authority has the propensity to undermine compliance efforts.

Secondly, this decision will inevitably lead to significant job losses for Liberian citizens currently employed within the government's driver's license issuance system. In a nation grappling with high unemployment rates, putting our own citizens out of work is a luxury no government worldwide can afford. The existing system, while perhaps in need of modernization, employs Liberians who contribute to our local economy and support their families. Displacing these individuals not only exacerbates economic hardship but also sends a disheartening message about the government's commitment to prioritizing its own workforce and thus impede the Unity Party's consolidation efforts towards 2029. Investing in and strengthening our domestic institutions should be the preferred path, fostering local expertise and creating sustainable employment opportunities for Liberians.

Furthermore, I am deeply concerned about the financial implications for the Liberian government. The reported 6% share of revenue that the government is projected to receive from this arrangement seems to be a drastic undercut of the revenue currently generated by the government from driver's license fees. This substantial reduction in national government revenue intake, I believe, is fiscally irresponsible and will undoubtedly impact the government's ability to fund essential public services. A critical public service that historically contributes significantly to the national coffers should not be offloaded in a manner that compromises the very revenue streams needed for national development and citizen welfare.

Your Excellency, the national driver's license is more than just a piece of identification; it is a critical instrument of national security, a source of employment for our citizens, and a vital revenue generator for our government. Its management demands the highest level of trust, accountability, and national interest. Entrusting this crucial responsibility to a private, foreign company is a decision fraught with peril and goes against the principles of national sovereignty and economic self-reliance.

I therefore respectfully urge your government to reconsider this decision. I implore Your Excellency to explore alternative solutions that prioritize national security, safeguard the jobs of Liberian citizens, and maximize government revenue. Strengthening our own national institutions, investing in local capacity building, and leveraging Liberian expertise should be the cornerstone of any reform in this vital sector.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter of national importance.

Sincerely,

Klemani Gbelema