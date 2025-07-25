Liberia: Unleashing Liberia's Potential - From Empty Talks to Meaningful Actions: Liberian Young People Are Too Talented to Be Left Behind in This First Half of the 21st Century and Beyond

opinion

Liberia stands at a crossroads in a world characterized by rapid technological advancement and innovative breakthroughs.

The untapped talents and potential within its young people remain obscured by a murky veil of empty rhetoric and disillusionment.

The time has come for Liberians, particularly the young people, to embrace the global intellectual community, casting aside the chains of mediocrity and purposeless chatter.

Liberia deserves a future where its young people are celebrated for their voices and contributions as innovators and change-makers, not unreasonable noisemakers.

The journey toward transformation begins now, beckoning a collective commitment to action over words, substance over the noise.

The current narrative surrounding Liberia is fraught with discussions of corruption, poverty, and stagnation.

These discussions often overlook the wealth of creativity and capability inherent in the nation's young people.

Instead of showcasing these hidden talents, the dialogue has been dominated by complaints and criticisms, often leading to a sense of hopelessness.

Liberian young people, instead of being seen as valuable players on the global stage, have been relegated to mere spectators blighted by the actions of politicians who have exploited their potential for personal gain.

Yet, the latent potential of the Libera young people is undeniable.

It's time for them to seize the moment and redefine their identity not as poor, powerless individuals but as critical thinkers and innovators capable of contributing meaningfully to national and global discourses.

To realize this vision, Liberia must encourage its young people to engage with global ideas that can inspire innovation and change.

Examples abound from around the world of young people who have transformed their societies through technology, science, and the arts.

Consider the young entrepreneurs in Kenya who have revolutionized mobile banking with M-Pesa or the determined female scientists in Nigeria working on groundbreaking medical research.

These change-makers did not wait for the government to pave their paths; instead, they dared to dream, innovate, and take action.

Liberians can draw lessons from these countries, recognizing that it is insufficient to voice discontent or frustration.

Liberating oneself from the constraints of outdated ideologies, outdated tautologies, outdated slogans, and incompetent, so-called, self-styled, corrupt, self-proclaimed political saviors means actively seeking alternatives and cultivating a mindset geared towards solutions rather than problems.

The first step in this transformation is a commitment to education, intellectual growth, and harnessing the power of technology.

Liberian young people must engage with vast online positive resources(LinkedIn, etc.), seek academic scholarship, collaborate with peers globally, share ideas, and contribute to discussions that transcend borders, not just empty rhetoric, noisemaking, but with a positive impact on their current situation and for a better future.

This intellectual engagement will cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and essential tools for any innovator.

Liberian young people can use free positive online platforms(LinkedIn, etc.) to attend workshops, webinars, and seminars and learn from experts and thought leaders across disciplines.

They can also participate in global forums that address pressing issues such as climate change, health care, and technology, contributing their unique perspectives born from the Liberian experience.

The internet has erased the previously insurmountable barriers to knowledge and collaboration, and the young people of Liberia must seize this opportunity.

Moreover, entrepreneurship should be propagated as a viable career path for Liberia's young people.

For too long, society has shunned vocational training and entrepreneurship as pathways to success, erroneously perceiving them as inferior to traditional education.

Yet, the transformative power of entrepreneurship has reshaped economies worldwide.

The emergence of small and medium enterprises has proven essential in developing nations, creating jobs, and stimulating local economies.

Please wait for, get ready to buy, and read my new and second book, "Labor Patterns of Economic Growth, The Way to Economic Emancipation (Freedom) of Developing(Third-world) Nations(Countries)."

Liberian young people must be encouraged to harness their ideas and start their businesses.

When young people are supported in their entrepreneurial endeavors, innovative solutions addressing local challenges, such as improving energy access, waste management, or agribusiness, can emerge.

However, collaboration with government and established institutions is crucial for this entrepreneurial ecosystem's flourishing.

Liberian sincere government officials and intellectually sound-minded, incorruptible political leaders should prioritize creating an environment conducive to innovation, providing the necessary infrastructure, resources, and policies that uplift rather than hinder young people's initiatives.

Financial support in the form of grants(free available money for upgrading, free of political manipulation, corrupion, and free from " telling young girls, women that I must love to you before I can give you the free money, etc.") and accessible loans(must be paid back, but free of corruption by those handling them, and those receiving them, same statement above, etc.) is vital.

Additionally, mentorship programs, where experienced entrepreneurs guide and share their insights with aspiring innovators, can significantly enhance the success rates of new startups.

By bridging the gap between ambition and resources, Liberia can foster a culture of innovation that leads to meaningful economic development.

In parallel with promoting intellectual engagement and entrepreneurship, Liberia's young people must also strive toward becoming global citizens.

This endeavor transcends geographic boundaries and emphasizes the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration.

By participating in international programs, internships, and study abroad initiatives, young Liberians will broaden their horizons, understand diverse perspectives, and refine their skills in a global context.

Such experiences will equip them for global competition and allow them to bring back valuable knowledge and practices to Liberia, aiding the transformation of their communities.

Furthermore, education must adapt to meet 21st-century demands.

The current educational system often lags in equipping students with the requisite skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication is vital.

The Liberia Ministry of Education, universities, and high schools should partner with industries and experts to offer curricula that align with the needs of the global economy.

This would ensure graduates possess the skills necessary to excel in the modern workplace.

This way, Liberia can nurture a workforce ready to take on future challenges and contribute locally and globally.

Young people must become unwavering advocates for accountability and transparency in every facet of leadership, not choose which administration to question.

If the past leadership failed, be bold and say it, and not behave like chickens, and if the current leadership is failing, say it and be as fearless as lionesses that cover their cubs

It is time for young people to become positive contributors, not followers of outdated ideologies that cannot hold even the driest intellectual waters in this modern dispensation.

Hooliganism should have no place, but innovation, creativity, and a result-oriented mindset should cover and cloud the minds of Liberia's young people.

The past has shown that complacency in governance only leads to disillusionment and stagnation.

By actively participating in political processes, voicing their needs, and demanding accountability, Liberian young people can help foster a culture of civic responsibility.

Engaging in local and national governance processes allows young people to advocate for themselves and future generations.

This active participation can help steer the narrative from corruption toward governance, prioritizing innovation and development.

Liberians, particularly young people, must rise from the ashes of outdated political manipulation now.

The world is watching, and the global community is ready to embrace those willing to contribute their ideas, innovations, and youthful energy.

It is an opportunity for Liberia to change its narrative from what it has traditionally been, a nation mired in corruption and poverty, to a nation led by bright minds striving for innovative solutions that can turn dreams into reality.

By following the examples set by their counterparts in other nations and embracing a mindset of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship, Liberian young people can emerge not just as participants in the global economy but as leaders paving the way for a better future.

This shift from empty talk to substantive action is not merely aspirational but imperative.

In one of my graduate school Master of Business Administration (MBA) classes (Political Economics of Business), I learned that "history has shown that societies flourish through innovation born from curiosity and commitment."

The silent voice of despair must be replaced by the clarion call of action, signaling the awakening of a generation prepared to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges.

Let Liberians rise to the occasion and transform their talents into impactful change.

Again, Liberia is recognized not for its struggles but for its advancements to humanity.

Join the intellectual community ranks, and together, let every Liberian cultivate a bright future for themselves that resonates across continents.

Let all Liberians create and change with innovation, accountability, and passion, proving that Liberians can and will be a beacon for future generations.

The time has come for Liberians to stop following the path laid out by those who failed them.d Instead, create a path filled with opportunity, innovation, and prosperity.

Together, let every well-meaning Liberian awaken, embrace their potential, and transform the narrative of Liberia once and for all.