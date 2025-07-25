Liberia: Emmanuel Fully Joins Slavia Prague On Permanent Deal

Monrovia — Nineteen-year-old Liberian defender Emmanuel Fully has officially completed a permanent transfer to Slavia Prague, signing a contract that will keep him with the Czech club until June 30, 2029. The move follows a successful loan spell with Slavia's B team, during which his strong performances earned him a call-up to the senior squad.

Fully, a former Real Muja left-back, initially arrived at Slavia in January 2025 on a one-year loan from Liberian club Watanga FC, with an option to buy.

Prior to this, he spent six months on loan with Danish side AC Horsens, where he played 12 matches in the U19 league and scored once.

During his loan, Fully quickly became a regular in Slavia's B team, appearing in nine second-division matches. His "tough and quick style of play" was noted, though it also resulted in three yellow cards.

Jiří Bílek, Slavia's sporting director, expressed satisfaction with the permanent acquisition.

"Emmanuel Fully came to us through our scouting project in Africa. He caught our eye with his performances and fighting spirit," Bílek stated.

"He spent six months on loan with our B team and consistently delivered solid performances in the second division.

During training camp with the A team, he proved that he can perform well even under more pressure and with stronger competition. That earned him a contract and a permanent move to Slavia."

Fully's strong showing during the summer pre-season, which included appearances for Slavia's A team against Ludogorets, CFR Cluj, and Aris, impressed the coaching staff, led by Jindřich Trpišovský, as well as fans and club officials. These performances solidified his place in the first team.

Speaking after signing his contract, Emmanuel Fully conveyed his excitement.

"I'm happy. It's a huge motivation for me to sign my first contract with Slavia at such a young age. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the biggest in the Czech Republic. It's an honor," Fully said.

"I'm excited to become more involved and hopefully win the league title and play Champions League football with Slavia."

He described his loan period as "wonderful" and highly beneficial. "I've had a great time here. It's only been half a year, but it feels like ten years. I feel the family, the atmosphere, and the amazing fans. Everything has been going perfectly so far," Fully added, also acknowledging the fan support, "It gives me energy. It motivates me to run more and work harder on the pitch."

Reflecting on his time with the senior team during pre-season, Fully emphasized his determination.

"I approached it with the mindset that I had to seize this opportunity. I gave it everything. After moving to the A team, I felt a huge responsibility. I knew I had to give it my all."

He credited teammates Oscar and Divine for their support in his transition.

"Oscar and Divine helped me transition from the B team to the A team. They are more than friends, they're like brothers and mentors. They help me in training," Fully stated.

"They've been at this level before me, so I look up to them during practices and games. They give me advice and motivation."

Fully's primary goals are to win the league title with Slavia and compete in the Champions League, aspirations he hopes to achieve soon.