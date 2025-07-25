Nigeria: Nass Is a People-Centered Legislature - -Rep Akinlayo

EKITI — THE lawmaker representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido Osi Federal constituency of Ekiti State, Mr Davidson Akinlayo, has described the 10th National Assembly as a "people-centered" legislature, stating that the House of Representatives has prioritised citizens' interests and responsive governance.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, the lawmaker, who said the Assembly has lived up to its title as the 'People's House,' said: "It's been a good house, a house that is people-oriented, every activity is centered on the people, and we have made it a point to put their interests first."

Akinlayo highlighted a major constituency achievement which is the completion of a critical inter-state road linking Ekiti to Osun State through the towns of Otun and Ora. The road, abandoned for over two decades, was a core concern raised during his campaign.

"That road had been abandoned for 24 years. I promised the people during the campaign that I would see it completed. By the grace of God, and through intervention by the Federal Ministry of Works, that road has now been completed. I monitored it from start to finish," he said.

On employment, Akinlayo said he has facilitated the placement of 25 graduates from his constituency into various federal agencies.

He said: "In the next two or three days, we're expecting more employment letters. For my people, employment is the key concern. Once they are gainfully employed, about 60 percent of their challenges are solved."