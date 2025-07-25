Nigeria: Affirming Bonding Benefits in Grand Style At Lasu

opinion

Af'eniyan s'oro, ohun gbogbo l'oni.

In other words, unity is strength, echoing the motto accompanying the nation's resilient coat of arms.

With unity, every member of any collective is emboldened, making concretely manifest the usual proclamation of "the more merrier".

Overtly indulged, the climax of almost a whole quarter of merriment for me happened on Friday July 18, 2025. The Lagos State University Muslim Community finally made to formally congratulate me and other members recently promoted professors and deputy registrars. It was a grand occasion presided over by the Chief Imam of the university, Distinguished Professor Amidu Sanni.

What made the event even grander were the multiple venues. For all such sessions ever organized by the community, the mosque alone had played host. Ours was special.

As soon as the regular jumah service was over, the Chief Imam announced that everyone concerned with the special prayer session should step forward for the usually prompt programme. No fewer than three members of the Imam-in-Council, spotting different shades of white, were already seated. Then came the Chairman of the LASU Muslim Community and Professor of Accounting, Professor Babatunde Yussuf.

Without wasting time, the chief imam personally kickstarted the event by enjoining a congregational chorusing of the standard preliminary chants of muslim prayer sessions. Everyone else joined, thus reinforcing the chorus the more for some ten minutes.

Then came the announcement from the Chief Imam that the day's special prayer would be extended to the brand new guest house of the muslim community which is right behind the mosque complex.

"We've decided to dedicate today for rains of prayers to our new professors and deputy registrars at no cost. We're particularly intentional to invoke the joy of the newness of our new facility to deepen the prayers for our newly promoted brothers and sisters. The facilities have been long expected and gulped colossal amount of money but alhamdulilah, it's now habitable to the glory of the Almighty Allah".

The reception arena of the new storey building oozed refreshingly cool air ceaselessly but mildly dispensed by the silent air conditioners complimented by the sounds and visuals of the television adorning the whitewashed walls. The reception already had invitingly puffy furniture for guests who need not be in a hurry to go anywhere else once there. Well tiled from the very first step into the facility, the entire longish stretch expectedly smelt fresh paint as workmen were still doing final fittings and all.

After some fifteen minutes of exploring and appreciating Allah's great gift to the LASU muslim ummah, the chief imam called the congregation to order and personally led us all in prayer and re-enacted the same process we had in the mosque making the duo of Professors Paramole and Amuni pray again for the newly promoted. As we were all on our feet, this time, a roll call ritual was flagged off. Names of everyone concerned was called for special blessing and applause.

The show of love to us by the members of the imam in council and some other members of the community was immense and reminded me of the Shakespearian claim that "the love that follows us sometime is our trouble which we still thank as love."

The muslim community's boundless show of affection with voluntary fortification with prayers for new crowns like me was most reassuring. It came as the strongest reinforcement to the similar showers of love on me and DrOmoladeSanni when on May 12, 2025, wewereboth celebrated on account of our newly attained age of 60 years.

Our entire family at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS, led by the first rate disciplinarian dean, one far removed from mindless partisanship and my friend like no other in the fold, energetic and focused Professor Jide Jimoh, took time to set a beautiful stage for the grandeur.

The ceremony enjoyed the full subscription of the entire faculty including the non teaching staff, to the fullest most demonstratively. No sooner had the dean dignified the event with a formal declaration for commencement than the festivities began to play out building on the suitable ambience cultivated with the colourful interior decoration of the choice location within the faculty premises.

One after the other, colleagues, including Rotimi Olatunji and Sunday Alawode, both LASU pioneer professors in their respective fields of public relations and advertising as well as broadcasting and our former deans spoke glowingly about Dr. Sanni and myself most inspiringly. Each of them, respected thought leaders within and outside of the university, including being leading lights of Christianity prayed for us. They both demonstrated enviable leadership. Sincerely, we can't thank them enough for their precious time and love.

Often hailed as Iya Ato believed to be the matriarch of the faculty, Dr Lade Atofojomo did all that was possible to travel back from her sabbatical leave base of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu just to come and pamper the two of us. "What will I not do to celebrate my name sake, Dr. Sanni? How about the second supervisor of my PhD thesis, Prof Akanni? Many may never have known here but there's that inimitable bond between us as Prof Akanni shares the same date of birth with my darling son, Timilehin, who he makes his siblings envy with intermittent gestures?"

Iya Ato's prayers for us were greeted with loud choruses of amen. The matriarch that she is, she later handed out personal precious gifts to us in addition to the one to which she had contributed specially presented to us by the faculty.

Then came the rendering of the citations of yours sincerely and Dr Lade Sanni by the respected strategic communications scholar, Dr. Noheem. The citations were immediately followed by goodwill messages from colleagues and other well wishers including those from outside the university among whom were veteran journos Mikail Mumuni, former editor at Tell as well as Omololu Kassism, renowned for his indomitability at Weekend Concord.

Typical of all such events on campuses, this also featured a lecture. It focused on artificial intelligence and professional communication practices. It was presented by journalism veteran and the Executive Director of International Press Centre, IPC, Lanre Arogundade. Among others, the lecturer, a great friend of the house, asserted that communication experts could not afford to shy away from AI. However, in using AI tools, we must ensure that we guide them to our taste or desire even as we must always ensure quality control.

Over with lecture, merriments followed infinitely beginning with cutting of cakes individually by Dr. Sanni and me and later together. The tasty cakes and drinks were evenly shared out and were later complemented with meals.

For us at FCMS, we never had any ceremony so fun-filled. Ours shall remain an everlasting bond.

