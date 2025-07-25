Nigeria: Emir of Gusau Dies At 71, Gov. Lawal Mourns Royal Father's Passing

Zamfara — The Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died at the age of 71. He passed away on Friday morning in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

The death of the monarch has thrown the Gusau Emirate and Zamfara State into mourning, with tributes pouring in from leaders and citizens alike. Among the first to react was Governor Dauda Lawal, who described the passing of the royal father as a personal loss.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris Bala, Governor Lawal extolled the virtues of the late Emir, describing him as a capable and supportive leader who dedicated his life to the service and development of Zamfara State.

"I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau," the governor said.

He extended his condolences to the Gusau Emirate, the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, and the late Emir's family, noting that his demise was a significant blow to the state and the nation at large.

"The late royal father dedicated 10 years of service to the emirate after ascending the throne as the 15th Emir of Gusau on March 16, 2015. He led with unwavering commitment, deep faith, and a genuine desire to uplift his people," Lawal stated.

Before becoming Emir, Dr. Ibrahim Bello had a distinguished career as a civil servant, rising to the position of Permanent Secretary in the old Sokoto State and later in Zamfara.

"I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guided me and many others in leadership," Governor Lawal added. "May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

The Emir's death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the traditional leadership of Zamfara, with many remembering him as a unifying figure who brought stability and progress to his domain. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon by the Gusau Emirate Council.