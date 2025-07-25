Liberia: Where Is the Indicted Ex-LTA Chairperson, Zackpah?

The whereabouts of Madam Edwina T. Zackpah, former Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) who has been indicted on charges of serious crimes of corruption, is becoming a concern as sources believe that she is not in the country.

Despite being banned from leaving the country, and indicted by the government and subsequently, reliable sources have hinted to the Daily Observer that Madam Zackpah has reportedly left the country.

"Our intelligence has it that Edwina Zackpah is not in the country," an LTA top official, who asked not to be named, said. "We don't know how the security sector is handling the list of alleged corruption that was given to them by the LACC."

"I'm not sure that the joint security is acting meticulously," he added.

Criminal Court 'C' issued arrest warrants early this month for Madam Zackpah and former acting chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Abdullah Kamara, on corruption charges after being indicted by a special grand jury.

However, there are challenges in executing the warrants due to uncertainties about their whereabouts, despite existing travel bans. Allegations of financial mismanagement at the LTA have led to intense scrutiny since President Joseph Boakai took office in 2024, with measures taken to suspend or dismiss implicated officials.

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) report implicated Kamara and Zackpah for mishandling public funds under the Liberia Digital Transformation Project, including unauthorized payments and lack of transparency in contract awards.

It is believed that the Madam Zackpah has been out of the country for weeks, though she has a legal team on the ground that has been working on her behalf.

"The lady has been out of this country for weeks and the state is doing anything to have her brought back to face her indictment," another top source emphatically alleged. "This case will be another fiasco because Zackpah has stolen money to make their way out of every situation, and this could just be one of those situations."

The source noted that she has been out of the country and acting through members of her legal team who have been trying to smoothen things for her on the ground. "She is out there and spending the money here to ensure that she is let off the hook somehow," he said.

LACC Imposes Travel Ban on Zackpah, Others

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) took what it termed as a significant step to preserve the integrity of ongoing investigations by requesting the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to impose a temporary travel ban on Madam Zackpah and other high-profile individuals linked to allegations of corruption and financial misconduct.

In a formal letter dated July 1, 2025, and addressed to LIS Commissioner General Elijah F. Rufus, the LACC's Executive Chairperson, Alexandra Korma Zoe stated that the Commission is advancing several "high-priority investigations" and is on the verge of preparing indictments against the individuals involved.

"To safeguard the integrity of these proceedings and prevent flight from jurisdiction," Zoe said, "we respectfully request the assistance of the Liberia Immigration Service in temporarily restricting the departure of the individuals listed... from the Republic of Liberia."

Zoe emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration in addressing systemic corruption. "The LACC underscores the vital importance of inter-agency cooperation in our collective efforts to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law," she stated.

Among those affected by the travel ban in addition to the LACC former officials were individuals from the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), and participants in the Gbarpolu Yellow Machine project.

While specific details of the investigations were not disclosed, sources suggest that the individuals in question may face charges related to embezzlement, abuse of public office, procurement fraud, and mismanagement of public resources.

Zackpah's successor, Abdullah Kamara, recently requested Criminal Court "C" to drop his name from criminal prosecution in the US$3.6 million economic sabotage case-with his lawyers arguing that he was wrongly labeled.

They said in 2024, Kamara relinquished his position as chief executive officer for TAMMA Corporation, and that the indictment wrongly labelled him, though the board resolution named Fabian Lavelanet, as the new CEO of TAMMA Corporation.

"Kamara has no longer been TAMMA Corporation's CEO as of effective May 10, 2024, over one year ago, and was replaced by Fabian Lavelanet," they argued.

However, Kamara was the CEO of the corporation when the alleged crimes were committed, according to the 2025 indictment.

In counter argument, the prosecution said, the indictment did not properly address Kamara as former CEO, which is harmless, and is no ground to drop him from the indictment.

According to the prosecution, they have the right to make a correction in the indictment from chief executive officer to former chief executive officer for TAMMA Corporation, which does not affect the substantial right of the party.

They also argued that these crimes were committed when Kamara was the CEO for TAMMA Corporation. And, while he served as CEO of TAMMA Corporation, the company was used as a conduit to divert and siphon US$3.6 million from the internal revenue of Liberia.

As the whereabouts of Madam Zackpah remains unknown, many are wondering what could become of the case-is Liberia on the verge of losing another corruption case that is yet to proceed in a courtroom? "We are afraid that it might just end up this way again," the prosecution said.