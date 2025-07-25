Liberia: From a Screenshot to a Stage - Why One Young Liberian Girl Inspired an Entire Community to Dream Bigger

In April 2024, as I scrolled through Facebook, I came across a post that stopped me in my tracks: a beautiful, captivating young Liberian girl whose story immediately pulled at my heart. She shared her dream of one day becoming a makeup artist. As the President and Founder of Bluffajo Cosmetics, a proudly Liberian-owned Cosmetic Brand, I knew I had to find her.

I took a screenshot and sent it to my assistant in Liberia with one mission: track her down. But, as life would have it, we couldn't find her. But fate had other plans!

Fast forward to July 2025, when Impact Academy Arts Camp was launched. I asked Mr. Emeka if I could sponsor a young girl with big dreams. He wholeheartedly agreed without hesitation, and with the help of his team, we finally found her father and enrolled her. Christina O. Mulbah, an eight year-old, full of passion and ambition, enrolled in his program.

What I didn't know then was that Christina is more than a future makeup artist; she's a straight-A student, a young visionary who dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Just a week into the camp, I learned she was also competing in the Miss Kiddies Liberia pageant, representing Bong County.

I knew right then that she deserved all the support she could get. I shared her story with friends, family, and across my social media platforms, rallying a community to help her shine. Christina reminds me why I do what I do. Our Liberian youth are brimming with talent, vision, and dreams that deserve to be nurtured.

Programs like Impact Academy are critical. They exist to unlock creativity, provide mentorship, and show these kids there are no limits, except the ones they place on themselves.

Let's build the future together. Support Christina O. Mulbah by voting for her at the Miss Kiddies Liberia page on Facebook -- like, share, and spread the word.

Together, let's remind our youth: there are no boundaries to their dreams, only bridges we build to help them soar.

When we invest in their dreams, we build a stronger Liberia, one talented child at a time.

The Author

Maisie E. Dunbar is President and Founder of Maisie Dunbar Global, Home of Bluffajo Cosmetics.