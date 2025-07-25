Liberia: 'You Are Custodians of the Environment'

In a powerful and deeply personal keynote address, renowned Liberian environmentalist Dr. Emmanuel Olatunji inspired the Class of 2025 of the School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (SESAM-UPLB), calling on the graduates to embrace leadership, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a passion for public service as they embark on their post-academic journeys.

Speaking during the school's testimonial ceremony on July 17, 2025, held at the New College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium (NCAS), Dr. Olatunji--a SESAM alumnus himself--urged the graduates to build bridges across disciplines and cultures, reminding them that the environmental challenges of the 21st century demand not only scientific expertise, but also teamwork and empathy.

"You are now the custodians of the environment," Dr. Olatunji declared. "As you leave this institution, highlight the interdisciplinarity in your work. You will collaborate with engineers, economists, health professionals, and social scientists. No one solves environmental problems alone."

The ceremony, held under the theme "Shaping and Nurturing Environmental Scientists for a Sustainable World," celebrated a total of 18 graduates from SESAM's graduate programs: two candidates for Professional Master's in Tropical Marine Ecosystems Management, nine for Master of Science in Environmental Science, six for Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Science, and one for Doctor of Philosophy by Research in Environmental Science. Among them were three international PhD graduates, marking the school's global reach and influence.

Dr. Olatunji's return to UPLB was more than ceremonial. A former PhD student at SESAM, his journey from Liberia to the Philippines and back has positioned him as a leader in global environmental governance.

He currently serves as Liberia's National Focal Point for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), and a member of the West Africa GIS Technical Working Group for the regional implementation of the 30x30 Global Biodiversity Framework.

He also directs the Graduate Program in Environmental Studies and Climate Change at the University of Liberia and serves on the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology - Research Ethics Committee.

"Find your niche. Pursue impact. Lead with passion," he told the graduates. "And always remember that your degree is not just a personal achievement--it's a commitment to serve."

Dr. Olatunji also emphasized the importance of humility and continued learning: "Even with a PhD, you will not always have all the answers. But what SESAM has taught you is how to ask the right questions, and how to work with others to find the right solutions."

Opening the event, Dr. Mark Dondi M. Arboleda, Officer-in-Charge and Dean of SESAM, proudly introduced Dr. Olatunji as one of the school's distinguished alumni, expressing hope that the Class of 2025 would be inspired by his journey.

"This is your day to celebrate. You've earned this moment," Dr. Arboleda said. "But do not forget to thank your professors and mentors, who guided you through this rigorous path."

UPLB Chancellor Dr. Jose V. Camacho, Jr., also congratulated the graduates, calling on them to reflect on their years at the university.

"Congratulations, you've done it. After all the trials, your efforts have paid off," he said. "Take the knowledge you gained here and create lasting change in your communities. You now have the capacity to do that."

The ceremony also recognized outstanding graduates for their academic and leadership achievements:

Engr. Christian Paulo C. Altoveros (MS Environmental Science) and Dr. Marciano B. Cadalin (PhD Environmental Science) received the Academic Excellence Awards.

Refeim M. Miguel (MS Environmental Science) and Kinsley Meg G. Perez (PhD Environmental Science) were recognized for Research Productivity.

Keith Anthony S. Fabro (MS Environmental Science) received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Engr. Altoveros was also awarded the Pahinungod Public Service Award by Ugnayan ng Pahinugod-UPLB.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Engr. Altoveros reflected on the practical and ethical foundation that SESAM instilled in them.

"We leave UPLB not just with tools and knowledge, but with a mission," he said. "SESAM has shaped us to be scientists who care for people, not just the planet."

Dr. Cadalin, another awardee, described the school's role in shaping its scholars to serve.

"This year's theme is not just a slogan. It reflects what SESAM does every single day--it molds and nurtures its scholars to serve society. Science must serve, and knowledge must be translated into action," he emphasized.

In his closing message, Dr. Jomar Rabajante, Dean of the UPLB Graduate School, encouraged the Class of 2025 to continue the university's legacy of service and social responsibility.

"UP is proud of you. Use your knowledge, skills, and values not only to build a better life for yourself, but also to serve others," he said.

The ceremony concluded with the Pledge of Loyalty to the SESAM Alumni Association, led by Dr. Mari-Ann Acedera, and the Oath of Membership into the broader UPLB Alumni Association, administered by Capt. Mauro Barradas. Faculty, staff, researchers, and proud families gathered to celebrate the graduates' achievements and send them off with hope and purpose.