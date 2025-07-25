Nigeria: Hajj 2025 - Lagos Muslim Welfare Board Holds Thanksgiving Prayers

The Lagos State Muslim Welfare Board has organized a special prayer and thanksgiving session for the successful completion of the 2025 Hajj operations.

The special event, held on Monday, July 21, 2025, at the agency's conference room, brought together management and staff members to express their deepest gratitude to the Almighty for the safe and successful pilgrimage.

The program commenced with Quranic recitation by selected staff members, setting the tone for a spiritually uplifting experience. The melodious recitation resonated deeply with the attendees, fostering an atmosphere of reflection and thanksgiving. As the agency celebrated the triumphant return of the Lagos State pilgrims, the recitation served as a reminder of the spiritual significance of the Hajj journey.

In his keynote address, the Board Secretary, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, extended his profound appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of Muslim pilgrims in Lagos State.

He emphasized that the 2025 Hajj would not have been successful without the support of the Governor and his deputy, saying that their dedication towards ensuring that Lagos State pilgrims had a seamless and fulfilling Hajj experience was unprecedented.

Ajomagberin also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ogunsanya Gbolahan Adewunmi; Chairman, Central Working Committee (CWC), Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, and members of the committee for their selfless efforts and dedication. He also commended the staff for their commitment, hard work and professionalism, which were instrumental to the success of the operation.

He urged the staff to maintain their diligent work ethic and collaborative approach, emphasizing that teamwork is crucial to achieving success with the forthcoming 2026 Hajj operations.

Vanguard News