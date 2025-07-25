Nigeria: Yoruba Muslim Scholars Association Unveiled in Ibadan

The imperative to strengthen unity and collaboration amongst Muslim scholars across Yorubaland, propagation of Islam, provision of necessary supports and services to communities formed a major discourse at the "Religious Intellectual Seminar held at the Islamic Center, University of Ibadan, Oyo state, recently.

The event, which had in attendance Islamic organizations, clerics, and scholars from the six South West states, Edo, and Delta states, also featured the inauguration of the Yoruba Muslim Scholars Association, following its establishment in August 2022.

Speaking on the unveiling of the association, its President, Sheikh Khidr Mustapha, explained that the Yoruba Muslim Scholars Association, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), was established to consolidate the achievements of previous Islamic scholars and to further Islamic scholarship and the propagation of the religion.

Sheikh Mustapha stated that the association prioritizes human development, the preservation of the Islamic creed, and the dissemination of a moderate and pristine Islamic methodology based on the Qur'an and the Prophet's teachings.

"This association operates open door policy for all Islamic scholars, clerics, to join for the propagation of Islam and unity", Mustapha stated.

He further disclosed that the association will consistently conduct research on Islamic knowledge, issue fatwas (rulings on religious matters), and provide insights on issues relevant to Islamic communities.

"One of the challenges amongst propagators of Islam is disagreement leading to litigations. Attacks on social media on flimsy issues would be addressed to ensure unity", Mustapha affirmed.

Dr. Mustapha appealed to Muslim philanthropists, business tycoons, and those in positions of authority, including monarchs, to support the association in achieving its lofty objectives.

Chairman of the Organising Committee and a retired Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Al-Ikmah University, Ilorin, Ibrahim Otuyo, disclosed that the Yoruba Muslim Scholars Association has been structured with clear structures for the effective implementation of its vision, mission, and projects. Professor Otuyo urged members of the public to call 08149465848 and 08143374562 for further enquiries about the Yoruba Muslim Scholars Association.

In a lecture entitled "The Importance of Unity and Togetherness in the face of challenges: Yorubaland as a case study, the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr Ridwanullai Jamiu, advocated upgrading and incorporating modern skills into the Arabic and Islamic Studies curriculum to enhance the status and employability of students.

"We should encourage our youths to study Arabic Studies in universities, with insertion of Islamic Finance, Prophetic medicine, estate planning, to make them self-employed", he suggested.

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdurRasheed Adewale Akanbi, advised the gathering to strive for a brighter future for the coming generations, saying Muslims need to participate in politics and compete for positions in order to adequately cater to their needs, welfare, and guide them against hopelessness.

Mufti of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta states, Sheikh Daud Imran-Malasan, who described the inauguration as a welcome development, called for cooperation among Muslims to achieve the objectives of the association.

Among those present at the occasion are the two foremost monarchs, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdurRasheed Adewale Akanbi and Olowu of Owu Ile, Oba Muhammadu-Qosim Raji.

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abubakr Agbotomokekere, represented by Mogaji Hassan Onisiniyan, Professor Khidr Abdulbaqi, Chief Imams of Ikire and Iwoland, Sheikhs Muslim Oladiran and Abdulmumeen Muhammad-Thaani.

Vanguard News