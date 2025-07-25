Nigeria: As Uniosun Immortalises Our Prof. Sola Akinrinade

Yesterday was not just another ceremonial day; it was a moment etched in gold for the academic community and for all who believe that excellence, when pursued with passion and principle, will one day be recognised.

The venue was the Osogbo main campus of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), but the occasion resounded far beyond the halls of academia.

It was a day when History paused to salute a historian. The man at the centre of this celebration needs no introduction, yet deserves every word of tribute.

Professor Sola Akinrinade, an erudite historian, a scholar par excellence, visionary administrator, and architect of UNIOSUN's enduring greatness, had his name christened in the University's central library in his honour and inaugurated the maiden annual lecture of the Professor Sola Akinrinade Library. Truly, History has honoured one of its finest stewards.

To call him merely a former Vice Chancellor is to call the sun a mere source of light.

He was the founding compass, the daring dreamer who imagined a university that walls would not constrain, and one that would stretch across Osun State in a multicampus model that was, at the time, both revolutionary and ambitious.

Today, as testament to the courage and clarity of his vision, that dream thrives with six campuses, countless graduates, and a rising reputation.

This honour, bestowed in his lifetime, carries immense symbolic weight.

It is not often that scholars live to witness such profound validation of their life's labour. But Professor Akinrinade's case is different, because his life has never followed the ordinary arc.

He is a man who has ploughed furrows of knowledge across decades, cultivating minds, building institutions, and inspiring generations.

To walk through the doors of a library bearing his name is to step into a sanctuary of wisdom, one now illuminated by the legacy of the man who made it possible.

For those of us privileged to sit and learn at the feet of this cerebral sage, the honour showered upon him from every quarter is no surprise. It is simply History catching up with justice.

The man is a walking testament to excellence, a scholar whose brilliance blazes across every page he touches, every podium he mounts, and every institution he serves.

To describe him as brilliant is to traffic in understatement. This is a man who wrestled knowledge to the ground and made mastery his lifelong companion.

A proud product of the golden age of the then University of Ife, he graduated with First Class Honours in History, which was an academic feat as rare as a lunar eclipse in those days, and just as radiant.

Not content with undergraduate laurels, he pressed onward, earning his Master's degree in History from the same citadel, before crossing the seas to the esteemed London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, where he obtained his doctorate with the quiet certainty of a man destined to leave footprints on the sands of time.

His academic journey, which began in 1982 as a Graduate Assistant in Great Ife, has blossomed into an astonishing 43-year odyssey of teaching, mentoring, research, and leadership. Of those decades, 26 years have been spent at the commanding height of the professorial rank.

For four decades, he has not only taught History but also helped shape it through his students, writings, and service to the academy and the nation.

And yet, through it all, he has remained remarkably humble, as if unaware that he is a lighthouse for generations navigating the often stormy seas of intellectual pursuit.

For him, scholarship is not a medal to be worn, but a flame to be passed on. And those of us who that flame has touched carry its warmth in our minds and its light in our work.

In celebrating Professor Sola Akinrinade, we do not merely honour a man; we affirm a standard. A standard of excellence without arrogance, of wisdom without weariness, and of service without noise.

As a scholar, Professor Sola Akinrinade has not merely taught History; he has helped script it.

A towering figure in the fields of African and Diplomatic History, his name carries the weight of scholarship, integrity, and visionary leadership. His penetrating research has illuminated the shadows of post-colonial Africa, reshaped discourses on Nigeria's foreign policy, and reaffirmed the role of History in public policy as a tool of national transformation.

His publications are beacons in the library of African thought, and his voice has enriched national dialogues with the rare authority that comes from both lived experience and scholarly rigour It was therefore no surprise that on August 11, 2023, Nigeria's community of erudite scholars elected him as President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, a prestigious office reserved only for scholars whose groundbreaking research and enduring contributions have shaped the very contours of knowledge and academic excellence in the country.

More than a prolific academic, his mentorship has raised scholars who now carry the professorial baton themselves.

His administrative brilliance shone brightly as Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Chairman of the Committee of Deans at Obafemi Awolowo University.

But it was as the pioneering Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN that he carved his name into institutional eternity, laying a foundation so solid that it still upholds the weight of excellence today.

Success, like a magnet, draws greater responsibility.

So it was that after scripting the blueprint of UNIOSUN's rise, Professor Sola Akinrinade was called once more to History's frontline, this time as the pioneer Provost of the ICPC Academy in Abuja, appointed by the Federal Government in recognition of his rare integrity and institutional genius.

In a nation where merit often goes unnoticed, his service drew not silence but commendation, which is a feat reserved for the truly exceptional.

Today, at Obafemi Awolowo University, he stands as arguably the most senior Professor in active service, yet he teaches with a fire that defies time. His lectures are not mere classes, they are rooted in passion, clarity, and intellectual generosity.

To witness him teach is to see a man who has refused to retire from relevance, and a scholar eternally young in purpose.

For those of us fortunate to learn at his feet, Professor Sola Akinrinade is not merely a lecturer; he is a sage, a compass, a quiet giant cloaked in intellectual humility.

In every class, he does not teach History; he resurrects it, threading facts, theory, and human experience into a tapestry of profound insight.

In an era when many former Vice Chancellors retreat from the classroom's demands, he returned not just with grace, but with a servant-scholar's heart.

Always the first to arrive, always prepared with his lecture slides, even when students present, and constantly correcting errors with kindness that uplifts rather than shames. He models a pedagogy rooted in patience, precision, and profound respect.

His dedication to the classroom is legendary.

Even amid a schedule flooded with national and institutional demands and assignments, he has never failed to inform, reschedule, or defer to students' convenience, which is a rare magnanimity in a world where power often forgets humility.

Words still strain to capture the fullness of who he is, but to us, he is the very embodiment of what a scholar should be.

That the central library of a great institution like UNIOSUN, an institution he midwifed into being with vision and valour, now bears the name Professor Sola Akinrinade is more than an honour; it is poetic justice written in brick and stone.

This is not merely a building of books, it is a cathedral of knowledge, and the inscription of his name upon it is both a tribute and a torch.

It stands not only for the knowledge he has imparted, but for the knowledge he has ignited in others, across lecture halls, across continents, and generations.

A library is where ideas go to live forever, and now, under the banner of his name, every step into that sacred space will whisper a quiet challenge to generations that knowledge must be pursued with rigour, honour, and humility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an era where the meaning of scholarship is increasingly diluted, Professor Akinrinade remains a monument to what it means to serve not just with intellect, but with integrity, humanity, and heart. And so, as present and future scholars pass through the threshold of the Sola Akinrinade Library, may they learn not only to ask sharper questions and seek more profound truths, but to build a world more worthy of the ideals he has spent a lifetime defending.

Indeed, yesterday was more than a naming ceremony. It was a powerful declaration.

Yesterday's event tells our young people that integrity still matters, that intellect still commands respect, and that service to society is never in vain. It says to every emerging historian, like myself, privileged to sit under his guidance, that the pursuit of knowledge is not just noble, it is enduring.

The decision by the management of UNIOSUN to name the library after him is a reminder that when History writes its verdict, it does so not with forgetfulness but with fire, engraving the names of those who dared, who built, and who gave of themselves completely.

Professor Sola Akinrinade dedicated his life to the study and teaching of History.

Now, in a poetic twist that only History itself could script, the very institution he helped conceive has etched his name into permanence. And now, every book borrowed, every thesis defended, every mind awakened in that library will echo the enduring spirit of a scholar whose commitment to scholarship, character, and country stands tall like the very pillars of the library that now bears his name.

It is a historical bookmark, and a living legacy that will inspire countless seekers of knowledge long after lectures have ended and chalkboards erased. Indeed, Professor Sola Akinrinade has not only taught History, but he has made it.

Stephen Adewale writes from the Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University, ile- lfe, Osun state.