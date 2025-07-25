Nigeria: Warri Urhobo APC Members Hold Unity Meeting, Announce Eight Man Leadership Council

Warri Urhobo Members of the APC (from the Old APC and the Old PDP) controlling over 6 wards out of the 12 wards in Warri South Local Government Area held a UNITY MEETING on Thursday 24th July at Peggy Hotel Warri and adopted an 8 man Leadership Council with Olorogun Bernard Okumagba elected as Chairman / Leader and Chief Isreal Abido elected as Vice Chairman / Deputy Leader.

The other six members of the Leadership Council adopted by the Unity Meeting are as follows:

Chief (Hon) Benson Obire

Rev. David Otofia

Chief Vincent Okudolor

Chief Victor Okumagba

Chief Mark Ikpuri

Hon Matthew Opuoru

At the well attended meeting, the members adopted the following resolutions:

The meeting restated the commitment of all Warri Urhobo APC Members to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The meeting urged all members to work together in unity and stand firm to protect Warri Urhobo interests at all times.

The Leaders pledged to work together to ensure that Warri Urhobo gets its fair share of positions whenever the Party Congresses are going to be held.

The Leaders pledged to ensure that Warri Urhobo people get at all times our fair share of what is due to us at the Warri South LGA Level, the Delta South Senatorial District Level, the Delta State Level and in the Nigerian Federation.

ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING INCLUDED THE FOLLOWING:

Olorogun Bernard Okumagba

Chief (Hon) Benson Obire

Chief Peter Agiri

Chief Coach Obire

Chief Westham Adehor

Chief Goddy Onotor

Hon. Gabriel Okandeji

Mr. Davies Akhigbe

Chief Femi Okumagba

Hon. Obrutche Obodo

Mr. Ejiro Okumagba

Chief Ojuvwu Okumagba

Prince Mike Okumagba

Chief Bernard Kpesu

Chief Eseoghene Eshalomi

Mr. Monday Iriferi

Chief (Mrs) Ann Gagiyovwe

Madam Rose Akomakowe

Mr. Marcus Akunrili

Mr. Wealth Aferno Owhe

Mr. Gabriel Omorere

Mr. Benjamin Eboh

Mr. Emmanuel Eminokanju

Mr. Joseph Agboire

Hon. Brume Eyekpemi

Mr. Felix Onoriode Iriferi

Chief Onos Obada

Mr. Stephen Obioru

Mr. James Osioh

Mr. Emmanuel Igiegie

Mr. Eric Atanoma

Mrs Doris Ikewun

Mr. Alex Eda

Hon. Tejiri Okorefe

Mr. Sunday Ugbokodo

Mr. Gideon Okandeji

Chief Paul Jessah

Mr. Macaulay Obah

Mr. Augustine Okene

Pastor Benson Oyibaro

Chief Mrs Eda Ekemere

Mr. Emmanuel Okandeji

Hon. Terrence Eriye

Mr. Henry Eritemu

Pastor Duke Barho

Mr. Matthew Oladeji

Mr. Kingsley Oyovwikigho

Mr. Otite Eyekpimi

Hon. Lucky Ibiri

Chief Lawrence Akpoveso

Mr. Fesus Ukeje

Mr. Exodus Akurili and many others