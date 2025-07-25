Nigeria: Govt Retrieves Passports, Plans Repatriation of Nigerians Stranded in CAR

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has made contact with the stranded Nigerians in the Central African Republic.

This is contained in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the affected Nigerians have been contacted by the hard-working officials of our mission in the Central African Republic.

"The Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the safety, protection and swift repatriation of the affected Nigerian nationals.

"Their passports have been retrieved successfully, and a vehicle has been sent to Bambari to evacuate the stranded Nigerians to Bangui.

"They are likely to arrive in the capital city with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025," Ebienfa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming against the backdrop of a trending video about stranded Nigerian nationals in the Bambari region of the country.

The workers were reported in the video to have been abandoned by their employers and facilitators within the region that is about 850 kilometres from the capital, Bangui.

Ebienfa said that discussions are also ongoing with the company for their accommodation and welfare while in Bangui and their subsequent repatriation to Nigeria.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens everywhere in the world.

Ebienfa urged Nigerians travelling abroad for work to always verify the credibility of their employers and ensure proper documentation before departure.

'Nigerians are also advised to register their presence and that of their employees with the Embassy of Nigeria whenever they are in any foreign country, to avert unpleasant experiences in the event of consular issues." (NAN)