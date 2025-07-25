Nigeria: Troops Rescue 106 Hostages in Zamfara, Arrest Notorious Terror Kingpin Mamiyo

Abuja — In a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and banditry, troops of Operation Fasin Yamma have rescued 106 kidnapped victims following a decisive raid on a terrorist hideout in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the Defence Headquarters announced on Friday.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, revealed that the raid was part of a broader series of coordinated military offensives across the country. He further disclosed that an additional 32 kidnapped victims, including 27 adult females and 5 children, were released by terrorists to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on 20 July 2025, following sustained non-kinetic engagements.

In a separate operation, troops working in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) apprehended notorious terrorist kingpin Muhammadu Hamisu, also known as Mamiyo, along with five of his associates in Zamfara and Sokoto States. Weapons, motorcycles, illicit drugs, logistics supplies, and ₦192,300 in cash were recovered during the raids.

Kangye detailed a series of joint operations conducted across the North West, North East, North Central, South South, and South East zones between 16 and 22 July 2025, which resulted in the arrest of over 250 suspects, rescue of over 160 kidnapped victims, and the recovery of significant caches of arms, ammunition, and vehicles.

Highlights of Operations:

North West & North East: Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and rescued several hostages in Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Adamawa States. Multiple terrorists and collaborators were arrested, and IEDs were safely detonated.

Niger Delta: Under Operation Delta Safe, troops thwarted oil theft worth over ₦241.2 million, destroyed 14 illegal refineries, and arrested 237 oil thieves. A cache of weapons and equipment was recovered.

South East: Troops of Operation Udoka arrested seven suspected kidnappers and rescued a minor being trafficked from Taraba to Anambra State.

North Central: Operations in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, and Taraba States led to the arrest of criminal elements, recovery of arms, and rescue of additional kidnapped victims. In Kogi State, a gunrunner and a terrorist informant were captured.

Federal Capital Territory: Troops arrested five suspected criminals in Abaji and Gwagwalada Area Councils with weapons and illicit items in their possession.

The Defence Headquarters also reported the surrender of several Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, including women and children, in Borno and Yobe States as military pressure mounts in the region.

"These operations are strategically designed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace," said Maj. Gen. Kangye. "Our troops have continued to display exceptional courage, professionalism, and dedication in the face of evolving threats."

The military reaffirmed its commitment to national security and called for continued public cooperation to eliminate criminal elements threatening peace across the country.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of our nation," Kangye said. "We appreciate the resilience and support of the Nigerian people and our partners. We will not relent."