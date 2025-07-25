Nigeria: NFF Appoints Manu Garba, Moses Aduku for Golden Eaglets, Falconets

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has approved the recommendation of the Federation's Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of experienced strategist, Manu Garba, as Head Coach of the U17 Boys National Team, Golden Eaglets.

Garba was Head Coach of the U17 Boys that won the FIFA U17 World Cup trophy for Nigeria - for the fourth time - in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, and has also led the team on two occasions since then, including qualifying the team to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil.

The Executive Committee also endorsed the proposal by the Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of experienced women's football tactician, Moses Aduku, as Head Coach of the U20 Girls National Team, Falconets. Aduku takes over from Coach Chris Danjuma.

Aduku is highly respected in women football coaching circles, having led Bayelsa Queens and Edo Queens football clubs with distinction in recent years. He was also assistant coach of the Nigeria U20 girls, Falconets, as they reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals in Costa Rica in 2022.

Both Garba and Aduku will officially resume on Sunday, as their different teams have important upcoming engagements.

The U20 girls have a 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifying fixture against Rwanda in September, while the Golden Eaglets will take part in the WAFU B U17 Boys Tournament that Nigeria is set to host the same month.