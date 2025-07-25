South Africa: G20 Nations Called to Be Bold in Addressing Development Challenges

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has called on G20 nations to demonstrate bold leadership and shared accountability in addressing the world's most pressing development challenges.

Ramokgopa has emphasised the importance of inclusive growth, social protection, and sustainable financing.

"This week is crucial for the advancement of our shared commitment to confront global development challenges. We gather not just as Ministers and officials, but as stewards of a common ambition to build a world in which progress does not bypass the most vulnerable," the Minister said.

The Minister addressed the Fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting at Skukuza Lodge, in the Kruger National Park which wraps up today.

The working group meetings, hosted under South Africa's G20 Presidency brought together G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations to discuss key development priorities.

These include the need to tackle illicit financial flows, strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, advance inclusive social protection systems and align development finance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ramokgopa underscored the urgent need to address illicit financial flows, describing them as a threat to financial stability and a barrier to development.

"Illicit financial flows undermine public trust, drain essential resources, and destabilise economies. We urge global cooperation on automatic data sharing, beneficial ownership transparency, and digital identity tracking. We must shine light into the shadowy corners of the global financial system to finance sustainable futures," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister said social protection should not be viewed as an act of charity but as a core pillar of sustainable development contributing to economic growth, societal cohesion, and gender equity.

The Development Working Group meetings were a culmination of negotiations working toward the ministerial declarations that were handed over for the Ministerial Meeting.

There was an introduction to the G20 USA Presidency, and the meeting was closed with a tribute to the delegation whose hard work and determination were instrumental in shaping a progressive and unified outcome.

South Africa's G20 Presidency continues to prioritise inclusive dialogue and bold action in driving global progress through sustainable development, justice, and financial reform.