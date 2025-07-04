South Africa Takes the Wheel of the G20 Presidency

South Africa is in the driving seat of the rotating G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025. The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum for economic cooperation that develops policies and strategies to tackle current and future global challenges.

Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability

At the launch of South Africa's G20 Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adopted theme: 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'. Under this overarching theme, South Africa's priorities include:

* Developing momentum and resuscitating solidarity to accelerate efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and to work towards the aspirations and objectives of Agenda 2063 of the African Union: the Africa We Want.

* Promoting predictable and sustainable financing for development, and addressing the critical issue of debt vulnerability of many countries of the Global South. Many of these countries are forced to forgo developmental programmes to service exorbitant debts.

* Creating consensus around reform of the international financial architecture - notably the multilateral development banks - to ensure they become fit for purpose in addressing sustainable development and transboundary challenges.

* Combating climate change, considering that developing countries suffer disproportionately from its impacts, despite contributing only a fraction of global emissions. Global warming has devastating consequences for food security in developing nations.

* Addressing issues of predatory mining by some countries and corporations, particularly in their quest for Africa's raw materials and critical minerals. South Africa will take forward the outcomes of the report of the UN Secretary's Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals.

* Strengthening the Multilateral Trading System. The World Trade Organisation remains the only multilateral body capable of managing divergences and coordinating positions in global trade. Strengthening it involves moving forward with WTO reform, reinforcing the centrality of the development dimension, and focusing on reforming the dispute settlement pillar to ensure a functioning and equally accessible system for all members.

Solidarity for a Just Global Future

In explaining the context and rationale behind the theme, President Ramaphosa stated: 'Through solidarity, we can create an inclusive future that advances the interests of people at the greatest risk of being left behind.'

He further remarked: "The disparities in wealth and development within and between countries is unjust and unsustainable." He emphasised that "by promoting equality, we strive to ensure fair treatment and equal opportunities for all individuals and nations".

A Historic First for Africa

This marks the first time an African country is presiding over the G20. Building on the efforts of Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022), South Africa aims to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South to the forefront of the G20 agenda. "Through South Africa's G20 presidency, we will work to build a better Africa and a better world, and to ensure that no one is left behind," President Ramaphosa said.

Key Events: Leaders' Summit and Parliamentary Summit

South Africa is expected to prepare for and host two major events during its Presidency:

* The 19th G20 Leaders' Summit

* The 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20)

The South African Parliament will host the 11th P20 Summit - a high-level gathering of Speakers and Presiding Officers from G20 member countries - at the Arabella Hotel in Kleinmond, outside Cape Town, from 29 September to 3 October 2025.

P20 Theme and Supporting Forums

The P20 will be held under the theme: "Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realisation of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability"

The summit will be preceded by two key events at the same venue, from 29 to 30 September 2025:

* The 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians

* The P20 Young Parliamentarians Conference

The P20 Summit will serve as a platform to promote shared responsibility and historical accountability, while fostering new partnerships for Africa's sustainable development and racial justice. It will also strengthen collaborations between South Africa and other African nations - as well as global partners - by advancing policy and legislative initiatives to positively influence the global agenda.