Liberia: Senate Approves Bill to Establish National Sports Fund Authority

MONROVIA — The Liberian Senate has passed a historic bill to create the National Sports Fund Authority, a new agency aimed at providing lasting funding for sports development nationwide.

Formally titled An Act to Establish the Liberia National Sports Fund Authority for Sole Sponsorship of Sporting Development and Activities in the Republic of Liberia, the legislation was introduced by River Gee County Senator Jonathan Boye-Charles Sogbie on Feb. 18. It received its first reading in plenary on June 3 and passed the Senate on Wednesday following a recommendation from the Committee on Youth and Sports.

If enacted into law, the authority would receive funding through a 2% tax on imported luxury goods--including vehicles, cosmetics, footwear, and apparel--along with allocations from the national budget, international grants, and private contributions.

Lawmakers say the move is aimed at reducing the country's reliance on erratic funding sources, while enabling long-term investments in athletes, infrastructure, and grassroots programs.

"Our goal is to end the 'no money' excuse that has plagued our national teams for too long," said Sogbie, a former national football team striker and the bill's lead sponsor. "Some of us come from sporting backgrounds and carry the responsibility to make a difference. This bill gives us the chance to ensure sports in Liberia are supported with stable funding and managed professionally."

Sogbie told The Liberian Investigator on Thursday that the bill now heads to the House of Representatives for concurrence before advancing to President Joseph Boakai for possible signing into law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also cited recurring challenges--such as delayed training camps, unpaid allowances, and mounting hotel debts during international competitions--as reasons why the fund is urgently needed.

Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji praised the bill's potential impact in an interview on Punch FM over the weekend.

"With this fund, we can build sports fields across the country and generate both short- and long-term employment opportunities," Raji said. "It will also improve school attendance by giving boys and girls access to better sporting facilities."

Raji mentioned that national teams in different sports, such as football, basketball, and athletics, could benefit from the initiative, which he said might ease years of financial hardship.

If passed by the House and signed by the president, the creation of the Liberia National Sports Fund Authority would mark a major policy shift in how the country funds and develops sports--a sector historically limited by scarce and inconsistent resources.