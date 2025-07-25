Liberia At 178 - the Urgent Call for True Unity, Reconciliation, and Accountable Leadership

As Liberia celebrates its 178th Independence Day, we sincerely congratulate every Liberian, both at home and abroad, who has believed in the nation's promise even during periods of disappointment. This occasion, nearly two centuries since our founding as Africa's first republic, is not just about fireworks and parades. It's a time for national reflection. A moment to honestly ask ourselves: What have we truly accomplished with our independence?

For a country that should serve as a model of freedom, democracy, and African dignity, Liberia remains trapped in the tragic paradox of age without maturity. We are 178 years old, yet we are still struggling with poor governance. We are 178 years old, yet we rank among the poorest and least developed nations on Earth. We are 178 years old, yet we continue to treat democracy as an experiment rather than an obligation. How long will we keep this cycle of recycled excuses, missed opportunities, and broken promises?

True independence is not just the lowering of a colonial flag or the singing of patriotic hymns. A people can govern themselves in a just, equitable, and truthful manner. It is the empowerment of citizens to live in dignity, not perpetual poverty. It is infrastructure that works, education that uplifts, healthcare that saves lives, and jobs that restore dignity. Sadly, these remain elusive for millions of Liberians.

As we raise our flags today, let us also hold up a mirror to our national soul, because unity is not forged in speeches and handshakes. It is built through justice and inclusion. Reconciliation is not the hollow act of issuing statements or attending interfaith programs. It is about confronting the past with courage, holding truth to power, and ensuring that no tribe, region, religion, or political affiliation stands above the law or the people.

To the current administration and those in opposition alike: Liberia does not need more politics. It needs purpose. The nation is weary of lofty rhetoric with no roadmaps. We have had our share of strongmen; what we now need are strong institutions. We have seen leaders build empires for themselves--what we demand now are leaders who will make a nation for all.

We urge President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to make this moment count, not just as a symbolic milestone, but as a decisive turning point. The urgency of now must be matched with bold action: stamp out corruption, decentralize development, reform our justice system, and invest in human capital. Governing with integrity must not be an aspiration; it must be the standard.

The Liberian Investigator calls for unity, not the type often spoken at national events, but the kind that is lived out in public policy. We call for reconciliation, not through commissions that gather dust, but through tangible, restorative programs that heal wounds and empower communities. We call for development, not just in Monrovia, but across Lofa, Grand Kru, Rivercess, Bomi, and every forgotten village still without access to light, safe drinking water, or passable roads.

We cannot be 178 years old and still cling to tribal politics as though Liberia is a patchwork of rival clans. We cannot be 178 years old and have youth who know more about fleeing their country than building it. We cannot be 178 years old and still treat public office as a personal privilege, rather than a national service.

This Independence Day, let us resolve to grow into the promise of our age, finally. Let us build a Liberia where independence means something more than a date, where it becomes a daily experience for every Liberian, a nation where liberty and justice are not just printed on our flag but engraved in our conduct.

That Liberia is possible. But only if we act. And act now.

-- The Editorial Board, The Liberian Investigator

In Pursuit of Truth & Integrity