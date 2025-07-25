Liberia: EPA Unveils Renovated Headquarters, Scientific Lab As VP Koung Pledges Climate-Resilient Future

MONROVIA — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung dedicated the newly renovated headquarters and a state-of-the-art scientific laboratory of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, calling it a "historic chapter" in Liberia's push toward stronger environmental governance and climate resilience.

The ceremony, held at Mamba Point in Monrovia, drew senior government officials, international development partners, representatives from civil society, and members of the media. Koung praised the transformation under EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo and said the upgrades reflect the Boakai administration's commitment to sustainable development under the ARREST Agenda.

"We gather not only to open a building, but to open a new chapter in Liberia's environmental governance--one rooted in integrity, efficiency, science, and national pride," Koung said.

From Rentals to Reform

Until recently, the EPA operated from two rented buildings that failed to meet the very environmental standards the agency is tasked with enforcing.

"That had to change," Koung said. "Today, I am proud to say that change has come."

The new headquarters, renovated at a cost of nearly US$75,000, is fully compliant with modern environmental, safety, and accessibility standards. Koung announced that the government plans to construct a permanent, climate-resilient EPA complex powered entirely by renewable energy, which could be completed within three to five years.

"It will set a new bar for public infrastructure in Liberia," he said.

Scientific Lab Strengthens Enforcement

Koung also unveiled the EPA's new scientific laboratory, built for nearly US$100,000 and equipped to monitor water quality, air pollution, coastal erosion, and other environmental indicators. Previously, Liberia had to send samples abroad, incurring high costs and delays.

"This lab is not just a room with equipment--it is a foundation for evidence-based regulation," Koung said. "It positions us to meet our obligations under the Paris Agreement and better protect public health."

He urged government ministries and agencies to collaborate more closely with the EPA, emphasizing that environmental protection is inextricably linked to human well-being.

"It's about shielding farmers from drought, coastal communities from erosion, and children from toxic air and water," he added.

EPA Director Touts Institutional Reforms

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Yarkpawolo credited institutional reforms, accountability, and staff engagement for the transformation. Upon taking office, the agency introduced an internal grievance and innovation box to capture staff input, which revealed longstanding challenges--from poor office space to idle scientific equipment donated by international partners.

"We listened, we acted, and we delivered," he said.

The agency has since acquired two buses and enforcement vehicles, as well as the new headquarters building and the adjacent property that houses the new laboratory.

Dr. Yarkpawolo called the lab a "game-changer," particularly in supporting Liberia's entry into the global carbon market. With support from the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, UNDP, and Novasphere, the EPA is compiling national forest inventories to calculate carbon potential and guide policy.

A draft carbon market policy, recently reviewed by the National Climate Change Steering Committee, defines carbon credit ownership and benefit-sharing frameworks aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

"Liberia is preparing to responsibly harness carbon trading to support the ARREST Agenda and deliver tangible benefits to our people," Dr. Yarkpawolo said.

A National Commitment

Both Koung and Yarkpawolo reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to aligning its domestic environmental strategies with global standards. They acknowledged the continued support of international partners and emphasized the importance of collective action in protecting Liberia's ecosystems.

"Today, we don't just cut a ribbon--we reaffirm our commitment to future generations," Koung said. "Let's build a resilient, greener Liberia together."

The ceremony closed with a resounding pledge of support from stakeholders, who hailed the unveiling as a significant step forward for Liberia's environmental agenda.