In the heart of Nagbe Town, a small community within the bustling city of Paynesville, Liberia, West Africa, several children were spotted enjoying a game of football right on a main street. Six players, split evenly between two teams with cement blocks as their goalposts, competed energetically on the rough, hard surface. Despite the unforgiving ground beneath their bare feet, these youngsters played without a single complaint, fearlessly engaging in playful tussles with their friends.

Mark Davis, an eleven-year-old chubby fellow, has a deep love for street football--known locally as 'Freetown Ball'. He developed a passion for the sport early on and proudly calls himself "Mbappé", echoing the nickname of the French international, as his friends often do to highlight his enthusiasm for football.

Mark expressed, "Playing football brings me joy, and I enjoy watching matches. My favorite player is Mbappé, who plays for Real Madrid."

Many professional footballers originating from Liberia began their journey playing what is commonly known as 'Freetown Ball' (street football). This form of the game, referred to as "Palada" in Brazil, "futebol de rua" in Angola, and "ghetto football" throughout much of West Africa, served as the foundational training ground for numerous international stars.

Street football transcends mere sport; it functions as a language, a means of survival, a community bonding experience, and often represents the sole path out of poverty. Among those who emerged from such beginnings is former President and African football icon George Weah, who launched his soccer career in Gibraltar, Clara Town, in 1981 when he was just 15 years old.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The environments these players grow up in not only hone their athletic abilities but also cultivate a resilient mindset essential for professional success. Athletes raised in impoverished neighborhoods frequently carry a psychological toughness into top-tier competitions--they have endured hunger, pain, or the responsibility of caring for younger siblings watching from the sidelines.

These surroundings do not glamorize hardship; rather, they compel individuals to survive. This necessity for survival shapes athletes who remain unfazed before crowds of 60,000 or who maintain composure during high-pressure moments like a Champions League quarterfinal.

Mark's experience is no different, though he says people mistake him because of his metabolism.

"Many people tease me because of my weight, but this body is a gift from God. My parents often cannot afford a full meal every day, so some think I am privileged, but they are mistaken."

Some often-overlooked benefits of a challenging upbringing include enhanced pain tolerance and emotional control; bold creativity fueled by a lack of fear of failure; flexibility in adjusting to varied coaching methods; and an enduring hunger for achievement that outlasts financial rewards.

A contemporary illustration of this dynamic is Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen. As a child in Lagos, he sold newspapers on the streets and practiced dribbling barefoot on rough gravel. Today, he stands out as the most dynamic striker in the Süper Lig. While his story is gaining recognition, it mirrors the experiences of countless others, like Mark Davis, whose origins shaped their path to football stardom.