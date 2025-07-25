Liberia: SHO Launches Month-Long Local County Sports Meet to Unite Communities

25 July 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Claudius T. Greene, Jr.

The Stretching Hands Organization (SHO) has officially kicked off its inaugural Local Community County Sports Meet in the Carver Mission Community, aimed at fostering unity and youth development.

Established to support at-risk youth, persons with disabilities, and communities in conflict, SHO is using the tournament as a platform to promote peace, inclusion, and positive engagement through sports.

The month-long tournament will feature eight counties--Grand Bassa, Nimba, River Cess, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Bong--competing in a spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity.

The event also marks the official launch of SHO's mission to provide transformative support for marginalized groups while using sports as a unifying force across communities.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.