Liberia: SHO Launches Month-Long Local County Sports Meet to Unite Communities

The Stretching Hands Organization (SHO) has officially kicked off its inaugural Local Community County Sports Meet in the Carver Mission Community, aimed at fostering unity and youth development.

Established to support at-risk youth, persons with disabilities, and communities in conflict, SHO is using the tournament as a platform to promote peace, inclusion, and positive engagement through sports.

The month-long tournament will feature eight counties--Grand Bassa, Nimba, River Cess, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Bong--competing in a spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity.

The event also marks the official launch of SHO's mission to provide transformative support for marginalized groups while using sports as a unifying force across communities.