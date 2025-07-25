Africa: Kenya Eyes Bigger Stake in $20bn Africa Film Economy At Lagos Forum

Nairobi — Kenya's film and creative sector is set to gain from the upcoming Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF), which returns this September in Lagos, Nigeria, with an ambitious goal of unlocking a $20 billion Pan-African film economy.

Scheduled for September 16-18, the forum will convene industry stakeholders under the theme "Pan-African Film Economy: Building a $20B Industry for 1.4 Billion People."

It aims to create a roadmap for transforming African cinema into a structured, high-value economic sector.

Kenya, with a growing reputation for talent and storytelling, is expected to benefit through several initiatives targeting access to capital, location marketing, financial training, and government alignment.

Key opportunities include access to financing, capacity building for local banks, and policy engagement, among others.

The forum is part of a continental push to formalize the film industry, support co-productions, and improve cross-border collaboration.

It also seeks to increase the continent's share in global streaming content and build infrastructure for sustainable talent development.

Kenya will be represented on the AFFF 2025 PR Advisory Board by Mary Njoki, joining a Pan-African team of industry professionals guiding the forum's outreach and strategy.

For Kenya's filmmakers, financiers, and policymakers, AFFF presents a platform to scale up the country's role in Africa's emerging creative economy.