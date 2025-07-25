Nigeria: Police Arrest 16 Over Murder of Teenagers, Abduction in Bauchi

No fewer than 16 persons were arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command in connection with alleged abduction and murder of two 7-year old girls from Unguwan Sarkin Yaki Village in Toro local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, explained in a statement that, "On 22 July 2025, at about 1500 hours, a 19-year-old individual, Esther Gambo, from Lemoro Village in Toro local government area, Bauchi State, reportedly enticed two seven-year-old girls, Khadija Sama'ila and A'isha Dahiru, from Unguwan Sarkin Yaki Village".

CSP Wakil in a statement said upon receipt of the report, a team of police officers, collaborating with local vigilante groups, promptly responded.

The PPRO added that the officers recovered the deceased bodies of the young girls, apprehended Esther Gambo, and rescued a kidnapped newborn victim.

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Gambo, lured the girls while also intending to obtain the newborn female child belonging to Nafisa Dahiru.

Following her acquisition of the baby, Esther allegedly led the two girls to a nearby maize farm, where she unlawfully ended their lives with a machete before fleeing the scene.

Wakil gave names of the suspect as 20-year-old Abbas Abdullahi, Mubarak Auwal, Abdullahi Muhammad (alias P.A), as well as Dauda Abdullahi, all 19 years old.

Others include Abubakar Sama'ila, 18-year-old; Abdulmutallib Ibrahim, 18-year-old; Yazid Auwal, 20-year-old; Abdulrahman Ibrahim, 17-year-old; Abdulwahid Sulaiman, 17-year-old; Salihu Shuaibu, 20-year-old; Sirajo Halliru, 24-year-old; Musayib Abdullahi, 21-year-old; Ibrahim Abubakar, 19-year-old; Esther Idi, 19-year-old; Gambo Yakubu, 20 years; and Idi Bitrus, a 50-year-old man.

CSP Wakil explained that the killing sparked public unrest, predominantly among the local Muslim youths, resulting in arson of churches and attempts to set fire to the Tulu Divisional Police Headquarters.

He, however said that reinforcements from the Area Command Toro and neighbouring divisions were deployed to restore order, successfully repelling the aggressive actions.

The police spokesman added that sixteen suspects arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu who assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway into the case, encouraged everyone to remain calm as the situation was being addressed appropriately.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the law and maintaining public order within Bauchi State, and expressed concern over recent actions that undermine legal principles and appealed to community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

CP Aliyu further called on everyone to respect the rights of individuals, regardless of the circumstances, and highlighted that law enforcement must remain in the hands of trained professionals.