Nigeria: Leadership Online Editor Gbadebo Buries Father in Grand Style

All roads led to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Friday for the burial of Pa. Isaiah Gbadebo Adeyemo, the father of LEADERSHIP Online Editor, Mr. Bode Gbadebo.

Dignitaries from home and abroad comprising ministers of God from all over the country, Congregation of Glory Baptist Church Abuja, Funtua Baptist Church, traditional rulers and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, among others, were fully represented to pay their last respect to the patriarch of the Gbadebo family.

In his sermon at the funeral service held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Okeelerin Ogbomoso, Rev. Fodeke Adedeji of Graceland Baptist Church, Oke-Aduni, Ogbomoso, who spoke on the topic: "Let me die the death of the righteous" challenged the congregation to think about their end.

Quoting from Numbers 23:10, Rev Adedeji admonished the congregation to always meditate on the end which he emphasised as inevitable.

Speaking on the life of Pa. Adeyemo, the cleric described his passing as a blow to the church, describing him as a devoted Christian, who impacted positively on the church and individuals.

He noted that Pa Adeyemo died peacefully while preparing for the 10th year anniversary of his church, a message to all, that death is inevitable and can come at anytime.

He charged the congregation that it is only the acceptance of Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour that can guarantee eternity with God.

In his tribute, Mr Bode Gbadebo described his father as 'patience- personified', a virtue he said the deceased always emphasised to him and his siblings.

His words, "Your values of patience, honesty, and humility have all shaped me to be fruitful to myself in all my endeavours and those virtues I cherish so much".