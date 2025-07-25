Nigeria: Ph Polo AGM Renews Prince Agbojan's Committee Mandate

There is a renewed sense of energy and commitment at the Tombia Road GRA home of the Port Harcourt Polo Club following its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), which gave a resounding vote of confidence to the Prince Henry Agbojan-led Management Committee.

The committee was commended for its innovations and transformation of the club, widely regarded as a leading hub for polo in Nigeria.

During the AGM held in Port Harcourt, members expressed satisfaction with the club's progress, especially highlighting the successful hosting of the Niger Delta Polo Festival and the declaration of a profit in the tournament account for the year.

"Prince Agbojan and his management team also declared a profit in its tournament account surplus this year," the report confirmed, marking a financial milestone.

It was revealed that due to the committee's prudent financial stewardship, the AGM unanimously agreed to retain all current members of the committee, giving them the mandate to continue steering the club to greater heights.

The meeting also affirmed its commitment to "relentlessly pursue the promotion and development of polo in the state and the Niger Delta region by attending all the major tournaments across the country."

In a move to enhance the club's financial base and membership engagement, the AGM approved an upward review of both the registration fees for new members and the subscription fees for existing ones. Additionally, a new executive role focused on coordinating member welfare was introduced.

The current Management Committee was formed after a peaceful and successful election held at the Club House on June 30, 2024. Members of the committee pledged their dedication to maintaining Port Harcourt Polo Club's elite status as the "torch bearer of the game in Niger Delta Region."

Returning members include Barrister Dolapo Attoni (Vice President and Tournament Committee Chairman), Dr. Ikenna Nebolisa (Polo Captain), Raphael Olowu (Treasurer), Kester Buzugbe (Secretary), and Tournament Manager David "Buba" Sikpa. Other committee members are Victor Ojum, Austin Onimisi, Alfred Okubo, Manasis Adams, Peter Batuba, Tito Ifejika, and Madam Nnene Onochie, who serves as Membership Secretary.