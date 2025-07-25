Nigeria: N/Assembly Pays Tribute to Buhari

The National Assembly on Wednesday held a special valedictory session in honour of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died in London on July 13, at the age of 82 and was flown back to Nigeria where he was given a state burial in his home state of Daura, Katsina State.

Senators hailed Buhari's lifelong service to Nigeria and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the federal government for renaming the University of Maiduguri after him.

The Senate observed a minute's silence for the late former president, lauding the state funeral and mourning period declared by President Tinubu, including the symbolic gesture of flying national flags at half-mast.

The tributes followed a motion moved by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), titled: "Demise of General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, yesterday led members of the Green Chamber in a solemn valedictory session in honour of the late former President, praising his enduring contributions to Nigeria's democracy and legislative development.

In his tribute, Muktar Tolani Shagaya described Buhari as a principled leader who brought integrity to public life, stressing the need for leaders to place the country above personal interests.

On his part, Ahmed Jahar Babawo (Borno, APC) said Buhari was one leader who had respect for the rule of law and also adhered to resolutions of the National Assembly.

Jahar commended the late former president retaking local government areas overrun by Boko Haram prior to his assumption of office as president in 2015, as well as the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to address the humanitarian challenges caused by the over a decade-long insurgency crisis in the region.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) described Buhari as a president who respected the independence of the National Assembly during his time in power, adding that the late former president also did a lot in terms of infrastructure.

Miriam Onuoha in her contribution described Buhari as a leader who epitomized discipline, integrity and a believer in equity and democratic ideals.