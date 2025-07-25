Nigeria: Heavy Downpour Destroys Buildings, Farmlands in Kuje

24 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Okonkwo Queendaline Frank

A torrential downpour between Monday night and early Tuesday morning has wreaked havoc across Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The storm, accompanied by fierce winds and flash floods, destroyed residential areas, bush bars, rustic restaurants, and farmlands.

Our correspondent reports that many residents and business owners were affected, crippling local agriculture.

The worst-hit communities include Gudaba, Kuchiyakwo, and Pegi, where traditional bamboo-and-thatch structures used as restaurants and local gathering spaces were completely destroyed.

Farmlands ready for harvest, rich with maize, cassava, yam, and vegetables, were also submerged, washing away months of hard labour.

One of the affected individuals, Mr. Hassan, a local farmer, confirmed that he lost two separate sections of his maize farm to the flood. According to him, "My first corn field was completely destroyed on Monday and by Tuesday morning, the remaining plot had been submerged. It's really frustrating as I am strongly dependent on that farmland for produce."

Abuja Metro recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in its 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction released earlier this year, forecasted above-average rainfall in the North Central region, including the FCT. NiMet cautioned that such patterns could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage and unregulated development.

