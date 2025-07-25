Nigeria: South West Wins Faan Inter Regional Football Tourney

The South West regional office of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has won the first inter regional football competition which ended in Abuja yesterday.

Sinilarly, the North Wwest region and South East region came second and third at the competition which which the Authority described as encouraging in terms of organization and players participation.

Daily Trust reports that the weeklong competition had contingents from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of FAAN. Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku stated that from the start to the conclusion, the event witnessed stiff competition from different regions and recoded no casualty.

Represented by the acting regional manager, north central, Mr. Rindap Nantim Domtur, the MD told newsmen that "Staff from different regions exhibited team spirit and understood that is just a game and not war and we are only here to play.

"Secondly, we've not recorded any injury, so I am fulfilled and happy that I'm a host and at the same time, appreciating FAAN management for organizing this competition.

Speaking further, he stated that football has proven to be a unifying force not only in the agency but also in the country at large as people need not to speak the same language but will unite to play and win the ultimate trophy.

On the plans ahead, he said "The management is looking at introducing next female football competition which will be a regional football competition,"

He added that "In Abuja, FAAN initially established the regional airport managers competition which will also start soon to hunt our talents too. It's not only football alone, but other sporting activities will equally be done.