West Africa: Ghana Hosts Global Diaspora Investment Summit December

The Global Africa Summit, an initiative aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and partnerships between Africa and its diaspora, has officially been launched in Accra.

The event, scheduled for December, will unite investors, professionals, and business leaders from across Africa and the diaspora to explore economic opportunities in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking at the launch, Founding President and CEO of the Africa Investment Network, Mrs Jane Reindorf-Osei, explained that choosing Ghana to begin the summit series was intentional.

"As a proud Ghanaian, there was no better place to start than here. Ghana has so much to offer--not just resources, but the energy and talent of its people," she said. "We aim to bring our diaspora and global partners to experience the investment, partnership, and tourism potential Ghana offers."

Mrs Reindorf-Osei said the two-day summit would focus on trade and investment, featuring stakeholders from the private sector, government, academia, and global entrepreneurship networks. The initiative is backed by partners, including the National Black Chamber and members of the Africa Investment Network.

"It's not only about business. Many in the diaspora feel Ghana is home. Some are coming to Africa for the first time, and they want to be part of the Black Star experience," she added.

Mr Kofi Okyere Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, highlighted the growing economic power of the diaspora, noting remittances now exceed $6.4 billion.

"President Mahama has maintained the Diaspora Affairs Office to show how much we value engagement with Ghanaians abroad. We want teachers, doctors, and business owners to return and contribute," he stated.

He encouraged diaspora members to plan visits in December, not just for recreation, but also for national development through the National Diaspora Summit and the newly launched Black Star Experience.

Mrs Yvonne Ocloo, CEO of TopDog Africa and a summit partner, said the initiative aims to build lasting economic bridges.

"This is about creating jobs and driving growth. The Summit will move from Washington DC in October to Toronto before culminating in Ghana, which will take centre stage this December," she said.