Ghana: Parliament Must Set Example of Peace - Bagbin Urges MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure a peaceful and respectful by-election in Akwatia, urging them to refrain from violence, both in words and actions.

Speaking in Parliament after swearing in the MP for Ablekuma North, he emphasised the need for civility in Ghana's political processes, including elections and parliamentary debates.

He expressed concern over the rising tension and aggressive conduct exhibited in the Chamber from both the Majority and the Minority.

"Let's remove totally the issue of violence from our lives, particularly our political lives, not only the elections, but also in the House when making submissions," the Speaker said.

He observed that the conduct of MPs in the chamber had increasingly reflected hostility, noting that much of the language and tone used during debates was confrontational.

"Most of the words you use are not only intemperate, but even how they are uttered shows violence. This House is now full of shouting that is not how we started the Fourth Republican Parliament," he lamented.

Mr Bagbin urged MPs to lead by example by toning down their rhetoric and working together in the spirit of national unity, appealing to them to be guided by their sense of responsibility and moral leadership.

"I am just using this opportunity to touch your hearts. So let's tone down and continue to work together," he admonished.

The Speaker specifically referenced the recent re-run in Ablekuma North, which was marred by tension, expressing hope that the upcoming Akwatia by-election will be conducted more peacefully and respectfully.