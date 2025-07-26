Ghana: Crystal Palace Submit Cas Appeal Over Europa League Demotion

Crystal Palace have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League.

Palace, who were punished for breaching multi-club ownership rules earlier this month, have lodged their appeal against UEFA, Lyon and Nottingham Forest.

The decision stems from Eagle Football Holdings owner John Textor's involvement in Crystal Palace and French club Lyon, who both qualified for the Europa League last season.

In a statement, CAS said: "The appeal filed on 21 July 2025 seeks to annul the decision by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body which found Crystal Palace and OL non-compliant with multi club ownership regulations and placed Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League 2025/2026.

"Alongside the annulment, Crystal Palace requests readmission to the UEFA Europa League 2025/2026 with Nottingham Forest's admission rejected.

"In the alternative, Crystal Palace requests readmission to the UEFA Europa League 2025/2026 with OL's admission rejected."

UEFA rules state that clubs owned, to a certain threshold of influence, by the same person or entity cannot compete in the same European competition in the same season.

Palace argued that Textor, who has since agreed to sell his 43 per cent stake in the club to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, did not have decisive influence at Selhurst Park, but UEFA did not accept their defence.

Following the ruling, Nottingham Forest, who originally qualified for the Conference League, have taken Palace's place in the Europa League, whilst Lyon have kept their place in the Europa League due to finishing higher in the league.

They came sixth in Ligue 1, while the Eagles were 11th in the Premier League.

Palace said in a statement on July 11 that they were "extremely dismayed" by UEFA's decision and have now decided to appeal against it, in accordance with UEFA Statutes.

A decision on Palace's appeal is expected on or before August 11, with the Europa League group stage beginning on 24 September. -Standard