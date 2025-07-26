Ghana: Registrars Armed to Fight Child Marriage, Gender Abuse

Registrars of Traditional Councils from the Northern, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, North East, and Bono Regions have undergone a one-day training workshop to enhance their understanding of gender-based violence (GBV), and harmful practices, including child marriage.

The workshop, held on Tuesday in Tamale, was organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It aimed to empower traditional council registrars to engage chiefs in efforts to address GBV and harmful cultural practices within their jurisdictions.

Deputy Director at the Ministry, Dr Richard Obeng Boafo, stated that the training sought to promote positive attitudes and values regarding gender-related issues. He emphasised the importance of recognising and referring abuse cases beyond the council's authority to appropriate institutions for redress.

He noted that a national risk review had identified child marriage, exploitation, and the abuse of vulnerable groups, especially women and children, as pressing concerns. Dr Boafo stressed the need for equipping traditional authorities to handle such issues effectively.

"The Ministry's vision aligns with decentralised governance structures that uphold traditional values, promote religious tolerance, and support fair development," he said.

He added that the Ministry continued to work with traditional and religious institutions to strengthen conflict resolution, chieftaincy dispute mediation, and peaceful coexistence among religious groups.

Dr Boafo disclosed that in 2024, through a UNFPA partnership, 120 Traditional Council Registrars across the country received training on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), using a toolkit that includes strategies for addressing child marriage.

The Upper East Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Ms Charity Batuure, commended the Ministry for the initiative. She emphasised the need for sustained collaboration with traditional authorities and called for ongoing engagements to deepen awareness and response to GBV in communities.

"This must not be a one-off activity. Continuous engagement with registrars is crucial to fully addressing harmful cultural practices," Ms Batuure said.