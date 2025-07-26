Ghana: Raise Emotionally Strong Children, Not Just Smart Ones - Dr Kadogbe

Cherryfield Montessori School marked a major milestone with its 10th Graduation, Speech, and Prize-Giving Day, calling attention to the need for parents to hold the key to their children's holistic development.

Held on the theme: 'The Impact of Parental Lifestyle in the Holistic Development of the Learner,' the ceremony served not only as a celebration of academic achievement but also as a wake-up call to families across the country.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Clement Kadogbe, a Law Lecturer at Kings University College, appealed to parents to prioritise their children's emotional and moral development amid the country's worsening economic climate.

"Economic realities such as rising costs and work demands are real, but they should never come at the expense of a child's development," he said. "Children need more than school; they need you. Your attitude, your lifestyle, and your daily choices shape who they become," he added.

Dr Kadogbe also raised concerns over a growing trend: parents working longer hours to make ends meet, while their children are left behind in school far beyond closing hours.

"This imbalance, though unintentional, is depriving a generation of the emotional guidance they desperately need," he warned.

He concluded that: "Let us raise not just smart children, but strong, grounded, and emotionally secure individuals. That is the legacy we owe the next generation."

A plea in her address, Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu, CEO of Cherryfield Montessori School, echoed the concerns, urging parents not to trade meaningful involvement in their children's lives for financial survival.

"Yes, we must provide. But provision is more than food and fees. Holistic development includes academic support, emotional security, values formation, and discipline, and all of that starts at home," she indicated.

She encouraged parents to build closer partnerships with schools and teachers, emphasising that education was a shared responsibility.

The outgoing Senior Prefect, Master Leslie Delase Atiase, on his part, lamented about the unstable electricity supply in the country.

He, therefore, called on the government to resolve the persistent power outages, which he said continue to hinder effective learning.

Despite these challenges, Master Leslie expressed confidence in the school's readiness for the upcoming 2024/2025 Basic Certificate Examinations (BECE).

"We've been equipped with more than just academic knowledge--we've been taught resilience, leadership, and integrity," he noted.

The ceremony brought together proud parents, dedicated teachers, and enthusiastic students, along with alumni who returned to celebrate the school's decade-long journey.

Awards were presented to outstanding pupils for academic excellence, leadership, and character.